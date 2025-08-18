Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Chung Family Honored with Automotive News Centennial Award

Chung has elevated the Group to a global top three automaker since his inauguration as Executive Chair in October 2020, building on the legacy of his father, Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, and his grandfather, Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung. His bold vision, customer-centric focus, and transformative contributions have propelled Hyundai Motor Group to become one of the most ambitious and forward-looking companies in global mobility.

"I am honored to receive this Automotive News Centennial Award and the recognition from such a respected voice in our industry," said Executive Chair Chung. "I have always believed that innovation must serve humanity, and that progress is only meaningful when it improves people's lives. This recognition reflects the input and trust from our employees, partners, and customers who inspire us to think boldly and push the boundaries of what's possible. We remain committed to creating innovative, customer-focused, and more sustainable solutions that enrich lives and drive progress for people and the planet."

Building on decades of engineering excellence, Executive Chair Chung has reinforced the Group's customer-centric approach to innovation, placing quality, safety, technology, design, and social responsibility at the heart of the organization's strategy.

Recognition for Visionary Leadership

Chung's tenure has seen Hyundai Motor Group accelerate investment in electrification, hydrogen fuel cell technology, software-defined vehicles, robotics, autonomous driving, and advanced air mobility, reshaping the global mobility landscape and creating an environment for a more sustainable and connected future.

Under his leadership, Hyundai Motor and Kia have won a total of 12 World Car Awards, including four consecutive World Car of the Year titles since 2022 with the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kia EV9 and, most recently in 2025, the Kia EV3.

Chung has led the evolution of Hyundai Motor, Kia and the Genesis luxury brand into a new era, overseeing the development next-generation platforms and software, future design directions, and customer-focused services that will define the vehicles of tomorrow.

Commenting on Chung's Centennial Award, President and CEO of Crain Communications and Publisher of Automotive News KC Crain said: "For three generations, the Chung family has shaped the global automotive industry through vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Under Executive Chair Euisun Chung's leadership, Hyundai Motor Group has honored that legacy while transforming into a global powerhouse – leading in sales, technology, quality, and style, and earning deep customer loyalty along the way. Guided by his purpose of 'Progress for Humanity,' Executive Chair Chung is driving innovation that improves lives and ensures Hyundai's lasting impact on the global mobility industry."

Chung has also emphasized cultural transformation as a key element of this journey, driving a collaborative and open environment that empowers talent across the Group's global network.

Alongside the Automotive News Centennial Award, his leadership in these areas have seen him named "Person of the Year" by MotorTrend in 2023 and "Visionary of the Year" by Newsweek in 2022, highlighting his achievements as one of the most influential industry leaders.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752268/Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Executive_Chair_Euisun_Chung.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752269/Image_2__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Founding_Chairman_Ju_yung_Chung.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752270/Image_3__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Honorary_Chairman_Mong_Koo_Chung.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752271/Press_Release__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Executive_Chair_Euisun_Chung_and_Chung_Family_Honored_with_Automo.pdf