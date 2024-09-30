How can China and France usher in a new chapter of nuclear energy cooperation?

Sino-French nuclear energy cooperation dates back to the establishment of the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant in the 1980s, coinciding with China's inception of opening-up policy. Over the past decades, why could this partnership sustain so long? What new breakthroughs in energy sector have been made by the two partners together? Host Julien Buffet had a conversation with Hervé Machenaud, former Executive Vice-President of EDF Group, to uncover the stories behind Sino-French nuclear power cooperation.

