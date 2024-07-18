DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest survey conducted by Euro Monitor, Hisense, the global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, has emerged as the number one refrigerator brand in the Middle East and Africa region in 2023. This significant achievement highlights Hisense's strong market presence, surpassing other leading brands in the region.

Hisense Achieves Top Market Share in Middle East and Africa for Refrigerators

The survey reflects the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, establishing Hisense as a preferred choice for consumers in the region. Hisense has experienced exceptional growth in the MEA region, with business revenue doubling since 2019 and brand equity increasing by over 120% during the same period.

Hisense's achievement in the refrigerator market can be attributed not only to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction but also to its cutting-edge smart refrigerator technologies and sleek, modern designs. These innovations are designed to extend food freshness, minimise energy consumption, and provide users with greater convenience, all housed in aesthetically pleasing appliances that complement any kitchen.

Hisense's success aligns with several key trends shaping the refrigerator industry:

Multi-Air Flow Systems: Ensuring uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator, these systems help keep food fresh for longer periods, a crucial feature for today's health-conscious consumers.

Inverter Technology: With a focus on energy efficiency and noise reduction, inverter technology provides a quieter and more eco-friendly running, addressing the increasing consumer demand for sustainable home appliances.

Dual-Tech Cooling: Providing separate cooling systems for the refrigerator and freezer compartments, this technology ensures optimal temperature and humidity levels for different types of food.

Smart Connectivity: Modern refrigerators offer smart connectivity, allowing users to control and monitor their appliance remotely via mobile apps, ensuring optimal performance and convenience. This trend reflects the growing integration of smart home technologies.

Smart Screens: These touchscreens allow users to control various refrigerator functions, such as adjusting temperature settings, monitoring energy consumption, and even creating grocery lists. Some models offer additional features like displaying recipes, managing meal plans, or even showcasing photos and entertainment content.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the leading refrigerator brand in the Middle East and Africa," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to advance our products and services to maintain our leadership in the industry."

Hisense's leadership in the MEA region highlights the growing importance of innovation in the refrigerator market. As the industry continues to evolve, we can expect even more advancements in refrigerator technology, benefiting both consumers and the environment.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

