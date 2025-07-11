DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense has marked a key milestone in its Middle East and North Africa growth strategy with the launch of its first large-scale export operation from its Algeria factory, developed in collaboration with Condor Group. Over 5,000 locally manufactured Hisense televisions and washing machines have now been shipped to strategic regional markets including Egypt and Tunisia.

Hisense Strengthens Regional Position with First Major Export from Algeria Factory to Egypt and Tunisia

The export operation was officially inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Kamel Rezig, Minister of Trade and Export Promotion of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, alongside institutional representatives, industry partners, and media.

This achievement is part of Hisense's broader commitment to strengthening its regional manufacturing footprint and enhancing supply chain efficiency. The company aims to exceed 65,000 exported TV units to Egypt by the end of 2025, expanding the range to include models from 32 to 75 inches.

In addition to the Algeria facility, Hisense has recently expanded its presence with several key investments across the region, including the launch of a state-of-the-art R&D Center in Dubai, a TV production facility in Egypt, and an air conditioning factory also based in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria. These strategic moves further enhance the brand's ability to deliver locally tailored, high-quality smart home solutions to consumers across the MENA region.

Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa, commented: "Our vision is to create a robust regional infrastructure that brings innovation, efficiency, and convenience closer to our consumers. With the expansion of our factory operations and the addition of localized R&D capabilities, we are positioned to offer smarter, faster, and more tailored product solutions for households across the region."

This milestone highlights Hisense's long-term commitment to building local industrial capabilities, promoting regional exports, and driving innovation across its portfolio of AI-powered consumer electronics and home appliances.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

