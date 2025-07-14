DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has once again been named among the top 10 most global Chinese brands in the newly released Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2025, jointly published by Google and Kantar. Hisense ranks No. 8 overall, maintaining its position in the top 10 for the ninth consecutive year and remaining the highest-ranked TV brand on the list.

Hisense Ranks in Top 10 of Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2025 for Ninth Consecutive Year

The BrandZ ranking evaluates Chinese brands' global strength using a comprehensive methodology that considers financial performance, consumer perception, brand power, and international presence. Hisense's sustained global momentum reflects its long-term investment in localised R&D, manufacturing, and marketing operations across multiple international markets, currently comprising 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, including a fast-growing footprint across the Middle East.

Hisense's sports marketing strategy continues to be a key driver of its global brand equity, with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ marking the latest milestone in its long-standing commitment to the world of football. As Official Partner and TV Screen Provider, Hisense engaged fans across the Middle East through its dynamic 'Own the Moment' campaign, which celebrated the passion of the game with tailored promotions, fan experiences, and immersive activations throughout the tournament.

A dedicated fan arena at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates brought the excitement to life, powered by Hisense's latest display technologies. Legendary former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveiled Hisense's new 116-inch RGB Mini-LED TV at the Hisense Arena to the delight of fans. He also toured the brand's local R&D centre, offering a glimpse into Hisense's continued investment in innovation across smart home solutions and next-generation visual displays.

Hisense's strategic partnership with Real Madrid, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, further strengthens its connection with fans across the Middle East and Africa. Announced in 2024 at an exclusive Dubai event attended by club legend Michel Salgado, the collaboration aims to deliver standout fan engagement over the next three years. Earlier this year, Roberto Carlos also revealed a limited-edition Hisense and Real Madrid product range, underscoring the synergy between world-class sport and cutting-edge technology.

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ concluded, Hisense further elevated its presence on the global sports stage. From stadium perimeter boards emblazoned with "Hisense 100'' TV, Global No.1" to immersive viewing experiences powered by its advanced ULED X and TriChroma Laser display technologies, the brand showcased both technological innovation and a consistent, global marketing narrative.

By combining cutting-edge product innovation with high-profile sports sponsorships, Hisense has established a robust model for global brand building. According to Ipsos, its overseas brand awareness has grown from 30% in 2018 to 56% in 2024, demonstrating a significant increase in recognition and consumer trust internationally.

Hisense's placement in the Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2025 ranking further confirms its status as a dynamic global brand that continuously evolves through innovation, strategic marketing, and meaningful connections with consumers worldwide, including right here in the Middle East.

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

