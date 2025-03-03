H.I.G. Capital Announces Strategic Investment in TIMETOACT GROUP

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in TIMETOACT GROUP ("TIMETOACT" or the "Company"). TIMETOACT's founders and key leadership team, including Felix Binsack, Hermann Ballé, and Frank Fuchs, will reinvest alongside H.I.G. with a significant ownership interest, underscoring their commitment to the Company's future growth.

TIMETOACT, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is a leading IT services provider specializing in cloud platforms and digital solutions. The Company has more than 1,400 professionals across 22 cities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as service hubs in Central Europe and Southeast Asia, and subsidiaries in Spain and the United States. TIMETOACT advises Fortune 1000 and public sector clients on IT strategy and cutting-edge IT solutions, including cloud transformation, AI, data, software, and system engineering services.

TIMETOACT's senior management team will continue to lead the Company, ensuring continuity in client relationships and strategic execution. H.I.G. will leverage its global network and deep expertise in IT services and technology to support TIMETOACT's long-term growth and expansion.

Felix Binsack, CEO of TIMETOACT, commented, "TIMETOACT has experienced tremendous growth and success in recent years, more than tripling its revenue and earnings since 2022. H.I.G. is fully aligned with the management team on the Company's future growth strategy. We are excited about the opportunities that H.I.G.'s experience and broad network offer us."

Nishant Nayyar, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "We have been very impressed with TIMETOACT's strong growth trajectory, deep expertise in high-growth technology ecosystems, and unwavering commitment to innovation. We look forward to partnering with Felix, Hermann, and Frank to accelerate the next phase of the Company's expansion."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. European Middle Market LBO team, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in TIMETOACT. H.I.G.'s experience in partnering with founder-led businesses will be instrumental in helping the Company's management team accelerate the expansion of TIMETOACT."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary legal and regulatory requirements.

About TIMETOACT GROUP

TIMETOACT is a leading IT services provider, specializing in cloud platforms and digital solutions for enterprise Fortune 1000 and public sector clients. The Company drives digital innovation and operational excellence by advising on IT strategy, accelerating cloud transformation, and leveraging AI, data, software, and system engineering to develop cutting-edge solutions. As a strategic partner of AWS, Atlassian, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and SAP, TIMETOACT helps customers maximize the value of their cloud platforms. For innovative customers, TIMETOACT designs and implements digital business models to unlock new market opportunities. Additionally, it operates and continuously optimizes cloud platforms and digital solutions to ensure long-term success. TIMETOACT employs a team of more than 1,400 professionals across 22 cities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as service hubs in Central Europe and Southeast Asia and subsidiaries in Spain and the USA. The Company generated over €360 million revenues in 2024. For more information, visit timetoact-group.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

