H.I.G. Capital Launches GP Solutions Platform

GP-Led Secondaries Fundraise Targeted for Q1 2026

MIAMI , Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment ﬁrm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the launch of its GP Solutions Platform. The launch marks a strategic expansion of the ﬁrm's capabilities and reinforces its commitment to the attractive and underserved middle market. Purpose-built to provide tailored liquidity and strategic capital, the platform will leverage H.I.G.'s 32-year track record of delivering ﬂexible and diverse solutions in the middle market.

H.I.G. has recruited a seasoned team from Morgan Stanley Private Equity. The team will join H.I.G. later this year to lead H.I.G.'s secondaries fund. Led by Managing Director Dan Wieder, and joined by Managing Director Yash Gupta and Principals Austin Gerber and Joe Holleran, the team brings decades of collective experience and a consistent record of value creation and attractive returns. Their deep expertise will be instrumental in building a diﬀerentiated platform focused on GP-Led transactions, an area of rapid growth driven by increased demand for private equity liquidity solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan and this seasoned team to H.I.G.," said Rick Rosen, Co-President of H.I.G. Capital. "Their collective expertise, proven investment acumen, and entrepreneurial mindset are highly complementary to our platform. We believe our secondaries eﬀort will be an exciting and scalable business over the coming years, which aligns seamlessly with our middle market, value-add investment strategy."

The fund will focus on executing secondary transactions, providing investors with access to high quality, seasoned assets and shorter durations compared to traditional primary funds. It will primarily target GP-Led opportunities across geographies, sectors, and strategies, beneﬁting from H.I.G.'s extensive investment resources, including H.I.G.'s middle market origination network and disciplined underwriting capabilities. H.I.G. aims to deliver attractive, risk- adjusted returns by leveraging its global platform, proven operational expertise and deep sector knowledge.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment ﬁrm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with oﬃces in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international aﬃliate oﬃces in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a ﬂexible, operationally focused, and value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both proﬁtable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt ﬁnancing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can beneﬁt from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its aﬃliates.

