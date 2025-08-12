H.I.G. WhiteHorse Closes $5.9 Billion H.I.G. WhiteHorse Middle Market Lending Fund IV

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the direct lending credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $70 billion of capital under management, today announced the final closing of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Middle Market Lending Fund IV ("Fund IV"). Fund IV closed with $5.9 billion* of assets and continues the Firm's successful strategy of originating senior secured loans across the U.S. middle market.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse has invested approximately $18 billion in U.S. direct lending transactions. The WhiteHorse team has invested in over 285 middle market companies, primarily through senior secured floating rate loans, often with bespoke terms and conservative loan-to-value ratios. Fund IV focuses on originating senior secured loans to both sponsor and non-sponsor borrowers with EBITDA generally between $30 and $100 million.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, H.I.G. Co-Founders and Co-Executive Chairmen, commented: "H.I.G. is one of largest and most active credit investors in the middle market where H.I.G. WhiteHorse is an established leader. We have been disciplined in maintaining our middle market focus and are confident that our unique platform targeting both non-sponsor and sponsor borrowers will continue to set us apart in this space."

Stuart Aronson, Executive Managing Director and CEO of H.I.G. WhiteHorse, commented: "We believe the coming years will offer a compelling opportunity to serve as a value-added financing partner to both sponsor and non-sponsor middle market companies seeking private debt solutions. With 24 originators in 13 regional markets, H.I.G. WhiteHorse is well-positioned to source strong and differentiated deal flow for our investors."

"Fund IV attracted a diverse group of limited partners seeking differentiated deal flow coupled with a rigorous "PE-style" of credit underwriting, delivering downside protection with attractive yield," said Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation for H.I.G. "We appreciate our partners' confidence in our ability to continue our long history of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns across shifting market environments."

Fund IV was supported by a global group of limited partners that include public and private sector pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, consultants, financial institutions, and family offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About H.I.G. WhiteHorse

H.I.G. WhiteHorse provides debt financing to both non-sponsor and sponsor middle market companies across a wide range of industries, including Business Services, Industrials, Consumer and Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Telecom, Media and Technology. H.I.G. WhiteHorse has a broad investment mandate and provides primarily senior secured debt for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet recapitalizations. H.I.G. WhiteHorse's team of 85 credit professionals, across the U.S. and Europe, brings extensive experience and a proven track record of providing creative financing structures and employing a long-term relationship-oriented portfolio management philosophy. For more information, please visit whitehorse.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion** of capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Reflects total investable assets, including equity commitments in related vehicles and expected leverage.

**Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

