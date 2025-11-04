H.I.G. Realty Expands its European Logistics and IOS Platform with the Acquisition of Four Logistics Assets in Norway

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired four logistics and light-industrial properties (the "Portfolio") in Norway.

The Portfolio comprises approximately 25,000 sqm of built area across 110,000 sqm of land, and benefits from strong tenant demand, flexible building configurations, including warm and covered storage, as well as cross-dock potential and excellent motorway connectivity. H.I.G. intends to implement a focused value enhancement strategy across the Portfolio, combining operational improvements with selective capital investments to upgrade building specifications, enhance site efficiency, stabilize occupancy, and unlock additional development potential permitted under existing zoning. These assets will also undergo a comprehensive ESG improvement program encompassing rooftop solar readiness, LED lighting upgrades, and the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for both passenger and heavy goods vehicles.

Together with H.I.G.'s recent IOS investments in the U.K., France, and Southern Europe, the Portfolio is expected to exceed a stabilized value of over €1 billion.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: "This transaction expands our Pan-European logistics footprint into the Nordics. The Portfolio is a cluster of well-located, functional assets in a supply-constrained market, and marks our return to the Norwegian Industrial & Logistics market after selling Kongsberg Technology Park and Raufoss Industripark."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: "The Borgeskogen acquisition provides a clear opportunity to extend our European logistics and IOS platform into Norway, one of the most supply-constrained markets in Europe. With limited new logistics development around Oslo, and increasing tenant demand for modern, energy-efficient space, we see strong fundamentals supporting rental growth and long-term value creation."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

rdallolio@hig.com

Jérôme Fouillé

Managing Director

jfouille@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524016/HIG_Europe_Logo.jpg