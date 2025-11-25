H.I.G. Capital Announces the Sale of Project Informatica (WeAreProject Group)

MILAN, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Project Informatica ("Project Informatica", "WeAreProject", or the "Group"), a leading operator in the Italian Information Technology market, to EMK Capital ("EMK"), a growth-focused private equity investor. The management team of Project Informatica and H.I.G. will reinvest in the Group alongside EMK to support it in the next phase of growth. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Since its founding in 1990, Project Informatica has grown significantly by supporting its clients throughout their digital transformation journey. During H.I.G.'s investment period, WeAreProject completed seven acquisitions, forming the Group, quadrupled its revenues, and consolidated its position as a leading Italian provider of solutions and services for IT infrastructure. Among the services offered by the Group are cybersecurity services, managed services (including SOC and NOC), hybrid cloud & networking, and artificial intelligence. Today, the Group employs more than 700 people and generates revenues exceeding €450 million.

Raffaele Legnani, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G.'s Italy office, and Giovanni Guglielmi, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: "We are proud to have played an active role in Project Informatica's growth and in the creation of the Group, which has now become a benchmark player in Italy's ICT landscape. By consolidating its position in the sector, the Group is today a leading operator in its reference market. We are pleased with the outstanding financial return we have achieved for our investors, and we are equally excited to continue supporting the management team in the next phase of development."

Alberto Ghisleni, founder and CEO of Project Informatica, added: "The partnership with H.I.G. has been instrumental in accelerating Project Informatica's development in a rapidly consolidating and constantly evolving market. I would like to thank all the employees of the Group whose expertise and dedication have been key to achieving the highly ambitious growth plan designed together with H.I.G. I am pleased to welcome EMK as a majority investor and to enter a new phase in the Group's evolution."

Fabio Cadeddu, Partner, based in EMK's Milan office, commented: "We are delighted to invest in Project Informatica, a group that has demonstrated strong capabilities in growth and innovation. Consistent with EMK's investment approach, this was a deal, conducted on a partnership basis, in furtherance of our sub sector thesis concerning consolidation in Italian IT services markets. Together with the management team and H.I.G., we intend to support the company's next phase of development, further strengthening its leadership and expanding its range of technological services and solutions to better serve its clients."

About Project Informatica

Project Informatica has been active in the ICT sector for over 35 years. With the support of H.I.G. Capital, the Group embarked on an ambitious growth plan focused on acquisitions and capability-building, becoming today a leading technology innovation hub with more than 700 employees and over €450 million in revenues. WeAreProject guides its clients through their digitalisation journeys, aiming to enhance competitiveness by delivering the technological, organisational, and strategic changes required. WeAreProject operates across the full IT infrastructure stack, combining value added resale with managed services. This allows the Group to act as a single, trusted technology partner for SMEs and public sector clients. Among the services offered by the Group are Cybersecurity (including SOC and NOC), Hybrid Cloud & Networking, and Artificial Intelligence. Its breadth of vendor accreditations, nationwide reach and deep technical expertise enable the Group to deliver complex, multi-vendor solutions with speed, reliability and integration capabilities unmatched by local competitors. For further information, please visit weareproject.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

About EMK

EMK Capital is a growth-focused private equity investor, with an exceptional track record of investing in European and international mid-market businesses. EMK invests in opportunities where there is unrecognised and/ or hard to realise value, identified through extensive work on sub sector theses, and where EMK can partner with outstanding management teams in executing transformative change. EMK operates from Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Munich, New York, Oslo, Paris, and Singapore. For more information, please refer to the EMK website at emkcapital.com.

