Hi-MO X10 Signed another 555MW in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar & Storage Live Africa was held at the Johannesburg Convention and Exhibition Centre from 25th to 27th March.

LONGi participated in the exhibition with Hi-MO X10 modules, which offer high value for all scenarios in the global distributed PV market. LONGi also signed strategic agreements with multiple African partners, injecting impetus into its further exploration of the market.

LONGi booth in the exhibition

Hi-MO X10 signed another 555MW

During the exhibition, LONGi signed a supply framework agreement for Hi-MO X10 with a total capacity of 555MW with TOP distributors and multiple EPC enterprises, demonstrating the high recognition of LONGi's product quality by customers.

At the exhibition booth, LONGi displayed the new single-glass, double-glass, and Anti-dust of Hi-MO X10 series products. With high efficiency, high returns, aesthetic design, and ultimate safety performance, Hi-MO X10 became the attention magnet of the whole venue.

LONGi also specially set up a dynamic shadow occlusion demonstration area to simulate shading scenarios such as roof pipes and dust accumulation. Visitors could operate it by themselves to intuitively compare the differences in power generation stability between the Hi-MO X10 and TOPCon modules.

Hi-MO X10's value Recognized by African Customers

Regarding the high returns and reliability issues that African customers are concerned about, the LONGi Africa team elaborated on the core value advantages of this flagship product during the highlight explanation session.

As a new generation of module launched by LONGi, which based on the HPBC 2.0 cell technology, Hi-MO X10's maximum mass production power can reach 670W. Under the same size, it has a power 30W higher than that of TOPCon modules. The mass production component efficiency can reach up to 24.8%, fully unleashing the power generation potential of the limited installation area and greatly increasing customers' power generation returns.

To eliminate the potential hazards caused by shading, the Hi-MO X10 modules are equipped with a unique bypass diode structure, which can effectively reduce power loss and prevent local overheating. The temperature is reduced by more than 28% compared with conventional cells. The stable operation of the modules and the safety of the roof are guaranteed without afraid of high temperatures.

"Solar energy is not an alternative energy source for Africa, but an indispensable necessity". Sun Xianming, the CEO of LONGi's African representative office, said during the exhibition.

Hi-MO X10 are committed to providing clean, efficient, and affordable energy for families, enterprises, and industries. Sun Xianming said, "The signing of the 555MW Hi-MO X10 MOU between LONGi and partners not only demonstrates the trust of partners in LONGi's technical strength and leadership of PV industry but also marks the large-scale and fast development of solar energy application in Africa."

