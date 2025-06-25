Hi-MO X10 Awarded Class A Certification for Shadow Resistance by TÜV Rheinland

XI'AN, China, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LONGi's Hi-MO X10 series products have won the Class A certification for shadow resistance from Germany's TÜV Rheinland. As a world-renowned independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification body, TÜV Rheinland's certification holds extremely high authority and credibility.

The Hi-MO X10 modules are built based on LONGi's revolutionary HPBC 2.0 cell technology and feature a unique bypass diode structure. In practical application scenarios, modules are often shaded by trees, bird droppings, buildings, equipment, etc., leading to a significant reduction in power generation efficiency and even triggering hot-spot effects, which affect the modules' service life and system safety.

This innovative design of Hi-MO X10 enables the blocked current to autonomously bypass the shaded area and divert through other paths when encountering shading, ensuring the power output of the entire string of cells. Comparative experiments show that under the same shading conditions, its module power loss is reduced by more than 70% compared to TOPCon products, effectively addressing the pain point in the industry.

With the cell mass production efficiency exceeds 26.6%, and the mass production efficiency of Hi-MO X10 modules reaches 24.8%, Hi-MO X10 not only excel in shadow resistance but also perform outstandingly in power generation and reliability.

Meanwhile, through a series of innovations such as the half-cell technology, Bipolar Hybrid Passivation technology, smart welding process, and pure silver grid lines, it reduces slicing losses, edge leakage, and current transmission losses, improves cell degradation performance, and ensures the modules operate stably throughout their 30-year lifecycle, bringing long-term and reliable benefits to customers and users.

LONGi's Hi-MO X10 series modules' recent acquisition of the Class A certification for shadow resistance from TÜV Rheinland is also a high recognition of its technological innovation and product quality.

In the future, LONGi will improve product performance continuously with the spirit of innovation, provide more efficient and reliable solutions for the global PV market, and promote the sustainable development of the industry.

Contact: Xuecui Hu, huxuecui@longi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718640/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg