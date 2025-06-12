LONGi Officially Launches HIBC Technology and True 700W module on the SNEC2025

HIBC (Hybrid Interdigitated Back-Contact), high-low temperature composite passivated back contact technology, which integrates the characteristics of HJT and BC, and realizes large-scale mass production of modules for the first time in the world.

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, said at the press conference that this is another peak climbed by LONGi in technological innovation and another major innovation by LONGi on the BC technology route.

In April 2025, certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, the conversion efficiency of HIBC cells reached 27.81%, creating a new world record.

Zhong Baoshen said that conversion efficiency is not only the lighthouse of photovoltaic technology but also the lifeblood of photovoltaic products. LONGi has always actively called for "improving power on the same area or standard size, that is, increasing unit yield." "Simply improving efficiency through physical stacking and area expansion brings limited customer value; at the same time, the risks of reliability and quality are obvious after the area is expanded." Zhong Baoshen said.

Although LONGi's HPBC 2.0 products have formed a leading edge in the market-72-piece standard-size modules, continuing to lead TOPCon products by 30W-LONGi has not stopped technological innovation and product R&D.

259W/㎡ LONGi First Proposes 'Power Density'

The HIBC technology product officially unveiled at the press conference achieves a power of over 700W with a standard size of 2382mm×1134mm, a power density of more than 259W/㎡, and a module efficiency of 25.9%. "This is currently the most efficient industrial photovoltaic product in the world. Through the improvement of efficiency, we called unit yield, the unity of high value and reliability is truly achieved." Zhong Baoshen said.

Compared with other 700W modules of the same power in the industry (most of the sizes are 2384mm×1303mm), this module has an area 0.4㎡ smaller, but the power density is 34W/㎡ higher, completely breaking the previous logic that "large size brings high power."

This is also the first time that LONGi has put forward the concept of "power density" in the industry. "LONGi has always adhered to technological innovation, always adhered to high-quality standards, and put customer interests first." The power density of this module is as high as 259W/㎡, which will be a more valuable choice for both the increasingly scarce land and the roof.

Another great value brought by HIBC technology is to comprehensively lead the efficiency of mass-produced photovoltaic modules into the "25%+Era". As we all know, in the PERC era, the module efficiency was22%+, TOPCon brought 23%+, and the gate of 24%+ module mass production efficiency was opened by BC.

Now, the 700W module released by LONGi is the result of superimposing HJT high-quality passivation technology on BC. "We have taken less than three years to improve the efficiency of photovoltaic modules to a new level, which also fully proves the high expandability of BC technology-it has a larger efficiency improvement space," Zhong Baoshen said.

"Father of Solar Energy", Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in Australia, also highly affirmed LONGi's innovation in BC technology at the press conference. "We recently updated the world solar cell efficiency list, and LONGi's HIBC technology topped, ranking first, which is also due to LONGi's unremitting efforts on the BC technology track."

In addition, HIBC products use high-density packaging technology, and the cell screen occupation ratio is increased from 93.2% to 95.1%, which can greatly increase the light absorption area and truly achieve a balance between reliability and high efficiency.

On May 7 this year, the EcoLife series, officially released by LONGi at the Intersolar exhibition, is a mass-produced product based on HIBC technology. The mass-produced cell efficiency of this module is 27.3%, and the module efficiency exceeds 25%.

Starting from the End, Further Building a BC Ecosystem

At this press conference, Zhong Baoshen also disclosed the achievements of the BC ecosystem construction since it officially launched in 2023. As of the end of May 2025, LONGi has cumulatively carried out technical docking with 191 global partners, reached 55 cooperation, covering 7 major fields including silicon wafers, cells, modules, system solutions, hydrogen energy, biomass, and engineering technology, and achieved initial revenue of 1.95 billion yuan.

At the SNEC on May 24, 2023, LONGi officially released the STAR Innovation Ecological Collaboration Platform to the world, aiming to build a global collaborative innovation ecosystem with the "Global Zero Carbon Technology Innovation Center" as the core.

On July 3, 2024, at the opening ceremony of the Global Distributed R&D Center, LONGi officially announced the operation rules for building the BC ecosystem, including three value propositions, three cooperation principles, and four modules of partner evaluation, model selection, technical empowerment, and value sharing, aiming to ensure implementation through a professional organization, full-chain process, digital system, and full-cycle monitoring.

"Our original intention is still to start from the end and be committed to planting the black land that leads the healthy, benign, and sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry," Zhong Baoshen said.

In the future, LONGi will further expand and deepen cooperation to improve and amplify the value of BC technology, so that it can penetrate into thousands of industries and households.

