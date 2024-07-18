GiG to drive Betsson's Inkabet brand in regulated Peru, with platform deal.

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has announced an agreement for the provision of its award winning Platform to power long-term tier 1 partner Betsson's Peruvian brand Inkabet, as the relationship continues to expand across new regulated markets.

This latest agreement further reinforces GiG's strong relationship with Betsson, with the Inkabet brand migrating onto GiG's powerful new technology and expanding an alliance that covers live brands in eight markets across Europe and Latin America, with significant potential for further expansion.

GiG has proved itself as a valued ally for Betsson Group as they continue a path of significant growth throughout regulated markets, with GiG having establishing a strong reputation for building successful long-term partnerships, with expansion announced for Betway, Casumo, Bplay and GoldenPark partnerships over the first half of this year alone.

With the approval of iGaming casino and sports betting regulation through the senate in October 2023, Betsson has obtained licenses for this newly regulated market that cover online casino and sports betting for Inkabet . GiG has extensive experience of powering brands across Latin American markets, standing at the forefront for ambitious operators seeking growth opportunities, combining regional expertise with the latest event driven technology to provide a feature packed offering that will quickly establish and drive growth for Inkabet across Peru.

James Coxon, Chief Operating Officer at GiG said, "This partnership marks another milestone in our journey together with Betsson, spanning across multiple regulated markets. At GiG, we pride ourselves on fostering successful long-term partnerships, and Betsson's trust in our capabilities is a testament to that. With our extensive experience in Latin America and our cutting-edge technology, we're confident that on GiG's technology, Inkabet will drive exponential growth in Peru's burgeoning iGaming market."

Ronni Hartvig, Chief Commercial Officer at Betsson Group said, "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with GiG through the launch of Inkabet on their platform. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and commitment to providing top-tier gaming experiences in regulated markets. With GiG's proven technology and deep expertise in Latin America, we are confident that Inkabet will achieve significant growth and success in Peru's newly regulated iGaminglandscape. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts in delivering exceptional value to our customers across the region."

