GiG Launches with Betzone for its Second UK Launch of 2025

GiG expands UK footprint through the launch of Betzone's revamped online ecosystem

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the launch of Betzone Limited's ("Betzone") new online service offering as part of the Company's long-term partnership with Betzone.

As announced on 23 July 2024, GiG has provided Betzone with its market-leading X-Suite proprietary technology to reinvigorate its online infrastructure. GiG's innovative SportX sportsbook and CoreX iGaming platform will improve Betzone's service offering by providing advanced bet-builder capabilities, dynamic odds, and a comprehensive suite of UK-specific features, including horse racing and virtual sports betting.

The launch is further evidence of GiG's growing presence in the UK market, with this being the Company's second UK brand launch during the quarter. With an estimated annual market value of £11 billion (€12.8 billion)[1], the UK is one of Europe's largest betting markets and represents a strategic growth opportunity, underpinned by GiG's proven success in driving innovation and compliance across regulated markets worldwide.

The integration of GiG's technologies will enable Betzone to deliver on its aims of optimising player engagement and boosting acquisition and retention metrics to drive its growth strategy and establish its reputation as a trusted name in the British online casino and sports betting markets.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"Betzone's migration and launch with GiG extends our premium reputation for technological excellence and market-leading capabilities, raising the bar for success in the UK iGaming industry. We are already seeing the realisation of the ambitious strategic goals we have set out to achieve for the business, with this being the third publicly announced launch since the turn of the year, further documenting our growing delivery capacity and strength within our operational teams. With this momentum expected to continue through 2025, alongside the strong demand for our solutions shown at January's main industry event, ICE, in Barcelona, we have continued optimism for the year ahead for GiG."

Adam Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Betzone, added:

"GiG's premium solutions, we believe, will be instrumental in realising our ambitious vision for Betzone, leveraging cutting-edge gaming technologies to ensure strong compliance foundations, drive sustainable growth, and position our brand for long-term success in the UK market."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer

Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer

ir@gig.com

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

GiG@vigoconsulting.com

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com.

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/

About Betzone Limited

Betzone Online was launched in 2021 to complement its established and trusted retail business, the second largest independent retail bookmaker in the UK, that has been on high streets for more than 25 years. In the autumn of 2022, Betzone sold its retail outlets to focus on, and to grow, the online business. Betzone offer a full online betting product suite to UK customers, with online sports betting, online casino and live casino, as well as virtual sports betting on a number of sports.

[1] Statista, Online Gambling – United Kingdom, August 2024 - https://www.statista.com/outlook/amo/online-gambling/united-kingdom

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gig-software-p-l-c/r/gig-launches-with-betzone-for-its-second-uk-launch-of-2025,c4114334