GiG Accelerates Growth Strategy Through Appointment of Two Industry Professionals to Drive Global Partnerships and Sportsbook Expansion

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its senior management team through the appointment of a Head of Partnerships, Andy Kelly, and a Business Development Director for Sportsbook, Mitchell Harrison.

The dual appointment of Andy and Mitchell is part of GiG's broader corporate development strategy to accelerate the revenue growth of its vast partnership ecosystem and deliver on the next phase of the Company's SportX sportsbook growth trajectory. The addition of two highly experienced industry professionals supports these ambitions and will provide more dynamic engagement with existing and prospective partners.

Andy has over 15 years of commercial and operational leadership experience, with a proven track record in building strategic partnerships and delivering measurable revenue growth. As Head of Partnerships, Andy will be responsible for optimising the breadth and strength of GiG's extensive third-party platform integrations marketplace, spanning content, payments, and sportsbook supply chain.

In addition, Mitchell has been appointed as Business Development Director for GiG's SportX, the Company's innovative sportsbook solution. With over seven years of iGaming business development experience at leading companies such as SBTech, DraftKings, and Genius Sports, Mitch brings deep domain knowledge to the sports betting ecosystem from both a B2B and B2C perspective.

As GiG continues to build on the momentum of a strong 2024, these appointments mark a significant step forward in supporting the Company's expanding portfolio of global partners, enhancing its ability to scale operations, and capitalise on increasing demand for its market-leading technology and services.

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer of GiG, said:

"The addition of two highly regarded people with very specialised areas of expertise will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our global partnership strategy and drive expansion for our platform and sportsbook solutions. With our technology firmly delivering real results for operators in both established and emerging markets, their arrival further strengthens our ability to scale growth for the business."

Andy Kelly, Head of Partnerships at GiG, said:

"I am really excited to be joining GiG at such a pivotal time in the Company's growth journey. The technology we have available to existing and prospective customers is fantastic and puts us at the forefront of the industry, which was one of the many factors for joining GiG. We also want to offer our customers the best partners and suppliers to ensure they see maximum returns on investment."

Mitchell Harrison, Business Development Director for Sportsbook at GiG, said:

"Having worked with the executive management team in highly successful circumstances before at both SBTech and at DraftKings, I am delighted to be joining them once again on another journey that has the potential for high-impact growth opportunities. What excites me about GiG is how the product is being engineered specifically to reward operators with industry-leading margin optimisation tools, robust trading capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility to adapt to local market demands. I'm looking forward to accelerating the business growth and helping SportX establish itself as the sportsbook of choice for operators worldwide."

About GiG Software Plc

GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.

Find out more at www.gig.com.

