GiG Software Plc ('GiG' or the 'Company'): Partnership Extension

GRAN|MADRID Upgrades to GiG's Next-Generation CoreX Platform, in Long-Term Extension

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, has strengthened its long-term partnership with Gran Madrid | Casino Online by upgrading its partner to GiG's pioneering iGaming platform, CoreX.

This partnership helps to highlight GiG's commitment to product innovation and ensuring its partners continue to benefit and thrive in an increasingly competitive iGaming landscape.

GRAN|MADRID, one of the largest and most prestigious land-based and online casino operators in the Iberian Peninsula, has been powered by GiG since 2016. This latest evolution in their partnership will provide the operator with a future-proof foundation, leveraging CoreX's enhanced scalability, AI-driven risk management solutions LogicX and DataX, and deep data insights to optimise operations and maximise player engagement. GiG's platform also boasts a vast product suite of localised casino content and payment methods that have proved key to driving customer acquisition in the region.

Central to the partnership has been the addition of GiG's advanced risk-scoring system, and extensive data capabilities. By leveraging big data insights and third-party integrations, this solution empowers GRAN|MADRID to dynamically assess player risk levels, enabling tailored interactions that enhance both engagement and protection.

GiG's partner-centric strategy has been instrumental in building long-term relationships, reflected in a series of high-profile renewals over the past year, including Betsson and LuckyDays. The planned transition of existing partners onto GiG's most advanced iGaming infrastructure highlights its capability for the continuous evolution of its products to drive success for its operators.

GiG has extensive experience at powering the online presence of many high-profile land-based casino operators, and has a considerable influence in the Spanish market. Currently, over 9% of the region's regulated online market is powered by GiG technology.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"The migration of Gran Madrid |Casino Online onto the CoreX platform is defining evidence of the continuous commitment everyone has at GiG to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive real value. I've always believed that success depends on adaptability and innovation, and our role is to ensure our partners have access to the very best technology to remain at the forefront of the market. GRAN|MADRID's continual evolution with us reinforces our shared vision for sustainable online growth, powered by flexible, AI-driven, and data-rich solutions."

José Félix Herreros, Country Manager at GRAN|MADRID, added:

"Our partnership with GiG has played a key role in strengthening our online presence, complementing our land-based heritage with a cutting-edge digital experience. GiG's technology and commitment to innovation continue to provide us with the flexibility and advanced tools needed to optimise our online operations. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration as we drive further growth in the Spanish market."

