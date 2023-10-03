Gas Separation Membrane Market worth $1.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Gas Separation Membrane Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 1.0 billion in 2023.

The major drivers for the gas separation membrane market are rising demand for membranes in carbon dioxide removal. Plasticization of polymeric membrane in high temperature application is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market are, increasing focus on clean energy sources, (such as hydrogen and natural gas, has led to a growing need for efficient gas separation technologies) and development of mixed matrix membrane.

"Cellulose acetate segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by material type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Cellulose acetate is a type of synthetic polymer that has been used in the production of gas separation membranes. Gas separation membranes are materials that can selectively allow certain gases to pass through while blocking others based on their size, polarity, or other chemical properties. Cellulose acetate membranes offer advantages such as good selectivity, ease of fabrication, and cost-effectiveness. However, their performance may vary depending on factors like the degree of acetylation (i.e., the number of acetyl groups attached to the cellulose molecules) and membrane thickness.

"Hollow fiber segment is projected to grow with the second fastest CAGR by module, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Hollow fiber consists of a bundle of very thin, hollow fibers, typically made from polymers like cellulose acetate, polyimide, or polymeric materials specifically designed for gas separation applications. These fibers have a tubular structure with a porous membrane wall. Hollow fiber membranes offer advantages such as high surface area, compact design, scalability, and selective gas separation capabilities. These characteristics make them a versatile and efficient choice for a wide range of gas separation applications across different industries.

"Europe is expected to be third largest growing market for gas separation membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Europe is the third largest region in the gas separation membrane market in 2022. Europe places a strong emphasis on environmental protection. Gas separation membranes are employed to control emissions, remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Europe's food packaging, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries require high-purity nitrogen. Gas separation membranes are used to separate nitrogen from air, ensuring a reliable source of nitrogen for industrial processes.

Market Players :

The key global players in the gas separation membranes market include are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), UBE Corporation. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Limited (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon, Inc. (US) among others.

