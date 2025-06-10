GAC INTERNATIONAL Launches CKD Project in Egypt, Pioneering a New Model for China-Africa Industrial Collaboration

CAIRO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2025, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-Africa (Egypt) Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference was successfully held in Cairo, Egypt, Tsang Kwok-wai, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the Hong Kong SAR; Yu Yusheng, Chairman of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Mohamed Abou El Enein, Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives were present at the Conference. Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, Wei Haigang and Wang Shunsheng, President and Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, and senior management of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors attended the conference and signed an on-site localization cooperation agreement to advance CKD (Completely Knocked Down) localized production in Egypt.

Wei Haigang noted that, GAC INTERNATIONAL has established a footprint in 76 countries and regions worldwide, building a comprehensive system that covers sales, service, and local operations. The newly signed CKD localization project includes the construction of welding, final assembly, and vehicle inspection lines, with mass production expected in the second half of 2026. This initiative will significantly enhance local manufacturing and service capabilities of GAC while contributing to the upgrading of automotive industry of Egypt and manufacturing competitiveness.

After the exchange meeting, Feng Xingya held a high-level meeting with Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry of Egypt. In alignment with the "National Industrial Strategy" of Egypt, they conducted pragmatic discussions on core objectives, and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement， marking a new chapter in China-Egypt automotive industry collaboration.

This collaboration responds to the joint call from the governments of Guangdong Province and Egypt to deepen industrial cooperation and marks a key milestone in "local manufacturing, local service" commitment of GAC. It injects new technological momentum into Egypt's automotive industry. GAC INTERNATIONAL regards Egypt as a pivotal hub for the Middle East Africa. Additionally, in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel, GAC INTERNATIONAL will continue to cultivate the African market, and contribute to "Egypt Vision 2030", opening a new chapter in China-Africa economic collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707147/CKD_Project_Signing_Ceremony.jpg