GAC GS8 Traveller Edition Grand Launch Across Three Middle Eastern Nations, Strengthening Premium Mobility Market Strategy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, AMMAN, Jordan, and ERBIL, Iraq, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC intensified its Middle Eastern market layout: the GS8 Traveller premiered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same model debuted alongside the opening of a new showroom in Amman, Jordan, and in Erbil, Iraq, GAC unveiled a flagship showroom alongside the launch of the EMPOW 2.0T, the GS8 Traveller, and the GS8 Hybrid Edition. Centered on cultural integration and technological empowerment, these events mark the comprehensive advancement and implementation of its "One GAC" globalization strategy across the region's premium SUV segments.

The launch event in Saudi Arabia innovatively created an "offline + online matrix" communication paradigm. This greatly boosted the visibility of the GS8 Traveller Edition. Elite figures from Jordan and Iraq's business and political sectors and mainstream media representatives were brought together to jointly witness the important moments for GAC in the local market.

At the launch event, Mr. Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, emphasized that GAC will integrate the resources of its three major product brands—GAC, AION, and HYPTEC—and collaborate with Al Jomaih Group to optimize the sales and service network, accelerating the construction of a premium mobility ecosystem. At the opening ceremony in Jordan and Iraq, Mr. Zhang Yongming, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Middle East, stated that GAC will continue to introduce more premium models and bring more comprehensive, professional, and attentive services to consumers.

At the event, multiple media representatives and guests stated that the GS8 Traveller Edition, with its powerful performance and practical features, is expected to become the ideal choice for travel and family outings in the local market. Meanwhile, the grand opening of GAC's new showroom in Jordan and Iraq combines the brand culture, international design, and personalized service, which marks another important milestone for the brand in the Middle East market.

The launch of the GS8 Traveller Edition in three Middle Eastern nations signals a commitment to deepening local partnerships. Looking forward, GAC will continue to cultivate the Middle East market, bringing a richer product lineup and higher-quality services to deliver greater value in mobility experiences for users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711001/photo.jpg