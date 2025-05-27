GAC Brand Launch in Ethiopia with Two NEV Models, Pioneering New Chapter for China-Africa Auto Industry Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC International recently held a brand launch event in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, officially announcing its "Ethiopia Action" and introducing two new energy vehicle models—the globally strategic model AION Y Plus and the premium intelligent electric SUV ES9—marking a new era of green mobility in Ethiopia.

The event was attended by high-level government officials including Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Ethiopia, Dr. Zeleke Temesgen Boxu, Director of the Ethiopian Investment Commission; H.E. Bareo Hassen, State Minister of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Ethiopia, Minister-Counselor Zhang Wei of the Chinese Mission to the African Union; Liu Xiaoguang, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia. Alongside business representatives of Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group; Wei Haigang, President of GAC International; Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC International; Zhang Huarong, Chairman of Huajian Group. Dr. Alemu Sime Feyisa noted Ethiopia's commitment to improving its business environment and supporting GAC's development.

Chairman Feng highlighted Ethiopia's 120million-population market and fuel vehicle ban as key NEV opportunities, pledging GAC's green transition support. Partner Huajian's Chairman Zhang committed to charging station rollout and joint industrial hub development to modernize Ethiopia's auto industry.

Under its "One GAC 2.0" globalization strategy, GAC will leverage its built-in energy ecosystem to establish a full-chain industrial ecosystem, delivering end-to-end NEV solutions covering product development, intelligent manufacturing, channels, and services.

GAC's "Ethiopia Action" has made concrete progress: launching the AION Y Plus and ES9, showcasing its leading capabilities in the NEV sector with both pure electric and plug-in hybrid options; opening the first flagship showroom in Addis Ababa with nationwide expansion planned; advancing localization via KD factory and collaborative effort with Huajian's charging and energy storage infrastructure network—building a green mobility ecosystem.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission and Transport and Logistics of Ethiopia, spoke highly of "Ethiopia Action", confirming the project's inclusion in national automotive strategy, supporting "Made in Ethiopia 2025". As the gateway to East Africa, Ethiopia will serve as GAC's key hub for implementing the Belt and Road Initiative and advancing Africa's green mobility transformation.

