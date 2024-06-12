Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Worth $63.2 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Fraud Type, Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market include Fiserv (US), FIS Global (US), Lexisnexis Risk Solutions (US), TransUnion (US), Experian (Ireland), NICE Actimize (US), ACI Worldwide (US), SAS Institute (US), RSA Security (US), SAP (Germany), FICO (US), Software AG (Germany), Microsoft (US), F5 (US), AWS (US), Bottomline Technologies (US), ClearSale (Brazil), Genpact (US), Securonix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (Portugal), Caseware (US), OneSpan (US), Signifyd (US), BioCatch (Israel), Friss (Netherlands), MaxMind (US), DataVisor (US), Cleafy (Italy), Gurucul (US), Riskified (Israel and US), Thomson Reuters (US), Sift (US), NoFraud (US), Featurespace (UK), HUMAN Security (US), XTN Cognitive Security (Italy), Equifax (US), Alloy (US), Castle (US), Enzoic (US), Kubient (US), SpyCloud (US), SEON (Hungary), Deduce (US), Incognia (US), Resistant AI (Czech Republic), and Amani Technologies (UAE).

Based on the offering, the solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions has surged as organizations must adopt a multi-layered approach to combat modern fraud, which is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Key strategies include implementing advanced fraud detection technologies like AI, machine learning, behavioral analytics, and biometric verification. These provide real-time analysis, adapt to new fraud patterns, and offer more effective and user-friendly prevention. Also, strong authentication measures such as multi-factor authentication should be established to verify user identities and prevent unauthorized access. Moreover, developing a comprehensive fraud prevention policy that outlines roles, processes, and consequences while providing ongoing employee education and awareness.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The cloud deployment mode in fraud detection and prevention is rapidly increasing among organizations worldwide. This shift is driven by several factors, including the need for scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness in combating evolving fraud threats. Cloud-based solutions offer the flexibility to scale resources dynamically, allowing organizations to handle fluctuating workloads and accommodate growing data volumes more efficiently than traditional on-premises systems. Additionally, the cloud provides accessibility from any location with internet connectivity, enabling real-time monitoring and response to fraudulent activities. Moreover, cloud deployment reduces the burden of managing and maintaining infrastructure, allowing organizations to focus on improving fraud detection capabilities and enhancing overall security posture. Adopting cloud deployment mode in fraud detection and prevention empowers organizations to stay ahead of fraudsters while optimizing resource utilization and operational efficiency.

By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, AnZ, Singapore, and Japan, leading in the FDP market. Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth rates in the FDP market. China is the leading country in this market, with extensive adoption of FDP technology in various sectors, including BFSI, government, and healthcare. Other countries in the region, such as Japan, are also witnessing growth in the FDP market. Various factors, such as internal and external regulations and the growing focus of different industries to get a unified view of risk, are expected to contribute to market growth. Factors such as increasing compliances, internet usage, regulations, and increasing digitalization are the significant factors fueling the adoption of FDP solutions.

Top Key Companies in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

Fiserv (US), FIS Global (US), Lexisnexis Risk Solutions (US), TransUnion (US), Experian (Ireland), NICE Actimize (US), ACI Worldwide (US), SAS Institute (US), RSA Security (US), SAP (Germany), FICO (US), Software AG (Germany), Microsoft (US), F5 (US), AWS (US), Bottomline Technologies (US), ClearSale (Brazil), Genpact (US), Securonix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (Portugal), Caseware (US), OneSpan (US), Signifyd (US), BioCatch (Israel), Friss (Netherlands), MaxMind (US), DataVisor (US), Cleafy (Italy), Gurucul (US), Riskified (Israel and US), Thomson Reuters (US), Sift (US), NoFraud (US), Featurespace (UK), HUMAN Security (US), XTN Cognitive Security (Italy), Equifax (US), Alloy (US), Castle (US), Enzoic (US), Kubient (US), SpyCloud (US), SEON (Hungary), Deduce (US), Incognia (US), Resistant AI (Czech Republic), and Amani Technologies (UAE) are the key players and other players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market.

