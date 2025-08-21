A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Miu Miu, Claire's, and Rebl Industries.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Introducing Miutine, the new irreverent, fragrance by Miu Miu

Miu Miu unveils Miutine, the new feminine fragrance, capturing the ultimate essence of the Miu Miu woman, irreverent, youthful in spirit, and unconventional.

2: Sungrow Unveils Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Technology Lab in Germany, Powering Global Green Hydrogen Innovation

Sungrow Research Center has established a European Hydrogen Technology Laboratory in Munich, Germany, reinforcing its commitment to global green hydrogen innovation. Strategically located at Munich Airport Business Park, the lab serves as a key hub for advancing water electrolysis and Power-to-X (P2X) technologies, aligning with Europe's stringent hydrogen development standards.

3: Claire's UK Files Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

Claire's Accessories UK Ltd. ("Claire's UK"), the operator of Claire's stores across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, today announced that it has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators ("NOI").

4: Rebl Industries signs breakthrough deals with H&M GBC AB and IKEA Svenska AB for AI-powered robots - appoints CEO to drive global expansion

Rebl Industries, a Swedish robotics company, has signed significant framework agreements with global fashion and design companies H&M and IKEA Svenska AB to deploy its next-generation robots-as-a-service (RaaS) solutions.

5: IFA 2025: Jackery Presents New Slim-Format 500-Watt Power Station, Solar Roof Tiles, and DIY Balcony Solar System with Integrated Fire Protection

As a pioneer in portable and sustainable energy solutions, Jackery will present its latest innovations for both on-the-go and home use at IFA 2025, Hall 2.2, Booth 119.

6: Oxehealth Rebrands as LIO, Launching Next-Gen Platform to Transform Inpatient Mental Health Care

Oxehealth, a leader in digital innovation for mental health, today announced its relaunch as LIO, unveiling a next-generation operating platform for mental health hospitals. Shaped by over 15 years of close collaboration with NHS mental health trusts, the new platform marks a significant step forward in enabling safer, more personalised care.

7: Meshed, the UK's First AI Insurance Broker, Raises £950K Pre-Seed to Transform SME Insurance Market

Meshed, the UK's first AI-native insurance broker, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed £950K pre-seed round, backed by Haatch, Aviva via Founders Factory, Exponential Science Foundation, and angels.

8: Daesang's Jongga Hits the Right Notes at London's APE 2025 with Kimchi Blast

Daesang announced on the 19th that its leading kimchi brand Jongga is taking part in the All Points East (APE) music festival in Victoria Park, London as part of its global kimchi campaign, Kimchi Blast.

9: VSB Group Connects One of Europe's Largest Repowering Projects to the Grid

The VSB Group has successfully connected the Repowering Wind Farm Elster to the grid. With an installed capacity of 105.6 megawatts, it ranks among the largest repowering projects in Europe.

10: Fotor AI Agent "Sisi" Launches to Simplify Image and Video Creation

Fotor, a leading AI-driven creative platform for photo editing, graphic design, and image/video generation, today announced the launch of Fotor AI Agent ("Sisi"), an intelligent assistant designed to streamline visual content creation through a conversational interface.

11: The rise of "Speed Laundering" - Electrolux report reveals convenience reshaping wash and drying habits across Europe

A new report from Electrolux, published today, reveals the growing dominance of "speed laundering" in Europe, driven by busy lifestyles, flexible working and a rising demand for convenience.

12: MINISO Strengthens European Expansion and Retail Innovation with New Amsterdam Flagship

With its refreshed brand image and retail environment, the new store marks both a major step in MINISO's expanding presence in the Netherlands and the brand's expansion across Europe as it further strengthens its presence in the market.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755298/PR_Newswire_roundup.jpg