IFA 2025: Jackery Presents New Slim-Format 500-Watt Power Station, Solar Roof Tiles, and DIY Balcony Solar System with Integrated Fire Protection

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in portable and sustainable energy solutions, Jackery will present its latest innovations for both on-the-go and home use at IFA 2025, Hall 2.2, Booth 119.

Ultra-Portable Power: Explorer 500 v2

Making its Berlin debut, the Explorer 500 v2 is the most compact and lightweight LiFePO4 power station in its class. Featuring a slim, space-saving design, 512 Wh capacity, and 500 W continuous output, it delivers dependable power for small devices during camping trips, festivals, and outdoor adventures – and doubles as a compact home backup.

Jackery IFA Invite

Engineered for long-term use, it offers 6,000 charge cycles and can power up to six devices simultaneously via two AC outlets, two USB-C ports (100 W & 30 W), one USB-A port, and a 12 V port. Safety is ensured with integrated surge protection and Jackery's ChargeShield 2.0™ technology. Charging is equally swift: fully replenished in 80 minutes via wall outlet, or just 60 minutes in hybrid mode with a Jackery SolarSaga 100 W panel.

Smart & Safe All-in-One Home Energy: HomePower 2000 Ultra

Jackery will also showcase the HomePower 2000 Ultra, a DIY balcony solar system with integrated storage. This 2 kWh LiFePO4 home battery with built-in inverter is expandable to 8 kWh, accepts up to 2,000 W via two MPPT PV inputs, and can increase solar input by 800 W with an external microinverter.

Its non-flammable LiFePO4 battery is paired with an intelligent fire-fighting system featuring real-time risk detection, alarms, and automatic suppression – even when powered off. An app-controlled smart energy management system supports hybrid charging, dynamic tariff optimization to cut electricity costs, and compatibility with Shelly accessories for targeted power flow, boosting self-consumption.

Jackery XBC Solar Roof Tiles: Efficiency Meets Design

Rounding out Jackery's IFA showcase are the XBC solar roof tiles, combining high-end design with outstanding performance. Using 0.13 mm crystalline silicon solar cells, they achieve up to 25% efficiency and 170 W/m². A gently curved 150° profile ensures optimal sunlight capture throughout the day.

Compatible with more than 90% of standard mounting systems, the tiles come in obsidian black or terracotta, blending seamlessly into private homes, modern commercial properties, and architectural projects – turning solar power into a discreet design statement.

