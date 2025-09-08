IFA 2025 - Jackery and everHome: Real-Time Transparency and Automated Energy Optimization for Urban Households

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for IFA 2025, Jackery, a global leader in mobile and sustainable power solutions, is expanding the functionality of its all-in-one balcony solar storage system, the HomePower 2000 Ultra, through a partnership with everHome. The home battery with integrated inverter is now compatible with the EcoTracker, seamlessly integrating energy monitoring into the Jackery Home App. Users benefit from real-time transparency on consumption, generation, and grid usage, plus automated load management that optimizes self-consumption and reduces grid reliance.

Jackery & everHome

Sustainable, simple, and user-centric

Both companies design their products for easy installation, seamless integration, and user-friendly operation. The HomePower 2000 Ultra sets up as a DIY system in just a few steps, while the EcoTracker attaches magnetically to the electricity meter and reads smart meter data via infrared—without rewiring or an electrician. Data is transmitted wirelessly to the Jackery Home App and displayed clearly. Users can monitor how much electricity is consumed, generated, or fed into the grid—updated every few seconds, accurate to a single watt. The system also enables intelligent energy management, ensuring solar power is used efficiently and electricity costs are reduced.

Jackery and everHome believe sustainable energy should be accessible and easy to use. "With this partnership, we combine the best of both worlds: independence through self-generated solar energy and the transparency of an intelligent smart home system. Once installed, the system runs automatically—without manual effort. Thanks to EcoTracker readings, HomePower 2000 Ultra users enjoy a zero feed-in solution that maximizes solar use and reduces costly grid reliance," says Stefan Jachmann, Country Sales Director DACH at Jackery.

everHome also emphasizes the goal of empowering more people to manage household energy sustainably and simply. "The combination of the EcoTracker and the HomePower 2000 Ultra impressively demonstrates how digitalization and the energy transition go hand in hand when companies like Jackery and everHome join forces. Users not only receive data but real control over their energy flows—without technical hurdles or the need for installation by an electrician," adds Marcel Hülsmann, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships at everHome.

For more information, visit Jackery at IFA 2025: Hall 2.2, Stand 119.

