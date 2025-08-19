PARIS, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miu Miu unveils Miutine, the new feminine fragrance, capturing the ultimate essence of the Miu Miu woman, irreverent, youthful in spirit, and unconventional. Miutine is worn entirely for oneself away from any gaze. Captured in a toffee-toned matelassé flacon, the scent within, a classic chypre signature, is twisted with a fruity gourmet cheekiness.

Introducing Miutine, the new irreverent, fragrance by Miu Miu

The name: Miutine

Miutine. A mischievous, Miu Miu twist on the French 'mutine', a rebel's spirit, bottled. The spirit of the Miu Miu girl: irreverent. She knows the rules and enjoys twisting them. Miutine is not a statement, but a knowing glance. A sweet rebellion, light-hearted and laced with wit, a gesture made for oneself.

"The composition invites self-affirmation and confidence, creating a perfume for oneself away from any gaze. This colorful and modern composition captures the essence of the Miu Miu girl" Dominique Ropion, Master Perfumer.

The juice: An irreverent, explosive gourmet

Imagined by master perfumer Dominique Ropion, Miutine is a twist of the codes, a gourmet cheekiness rendered in fragrance. Inspired by a timeless classic of women's perfumery - the Chypre family - Miutine is characterized by a sophisticated blend of bright citrus, a floral heart, and a rich, earthy base of oakmoss and patchouli. This iconic chypre structure is subverted by a daring duo of wild strawberry and brown sugar accords, possessing a chypre signature, gourmand, intimate, and enveloping.

The bottle: A tribute to the Miu Miu matelassé

The bottle echoes Miu Miu's most iconic codes. The recognizable black and white label becomes a desirable collar, on a beautifully crafted Matelassé glass. A tribute to the iconic matelassé leather of the Miu Miu house.

The ambassador: An irreverent multi-awarded voice

Miu Miu's ambassador, Golden Globe-winning actor Emma Corrin, perfectly embodies the Miutine spirit through constant transformation, effortless, wit, and boldness. They are a person perpetually recreating themselves for their own evolution, representing an irreverent multi-awarded voice.

"The scent represents all the aspects that I treasure and respect the most in myself and others; rebellion, expression, originality. It's one for the free spirits" - Emma Corrin, Global Ambassador.

Directed by longtime friend of the House, Sundance Jury Prize winner, filmmaker Hailey Benton Gates, the Miutine campaign will debut on 20 August 2025. What – or who – is Miutine? The campaign is a definition of the Miutine spirit in motion.

