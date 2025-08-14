MINISO Strengthens European Expansion and Retail Innovation with New Amsterdam Flagship

Located on Nieuwendijk Street, one of Amsterdam's oldest and busiest pedestrian shopping streets and just steps from Dam Square and Amsterdam Central Station. MINISO's three-story, around 1,000-square-meter flagship features a number of upgraded design elements. A large-scale Stitch-themed figure makes a striking statement at the storefront. Multiple immersive IP-themed zones, including Sanrio, Disney, Harry Potter, BT21, Care Bear, Minecraft and the newly launched One Piece collection, occupy over 90% of the store space, creating a compelling and immersive retail destination for local consumers.

With approximately 4,000 SKUs spanning plush toys, blind boxes, mini collectibles, and lifestyle accessories, the flagship is tailored for trend-savvy shoppers looking for the latest in creative, fun, and highly engaging products. Among these is a curated selection of MINISO's most popular collectible toy lines, including hit vinyl plush toys that have taken Gen Z and young adult shoppers by storm around the world with their fun emotional appeal and cultural relevance.

To celebrate the opening of the new flagship, MINISO launched a colorful series of immersive activities in the iconic capital city. Highlights included a lively dance performance and a parade at Dam Square, PENPEN engaging with customers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the flagship store's main entrance. These events generated a joyful buzz, positioning the store as a must-visit new landmark in the city.

As part of the interactive experience, MINISO also invited shoppers to a Fluffy Carnival where they could receive stamps in their exclusive MINISO Plush Icon Passport and redeem for plush icon mini suitcases in return for purchasing vinyl plush products.

The new Amsterdam flagship store adds to MINISO's growing retail footprint across the Netherlands, including locations in key cities like Rotterdam, Utrecht, and Almere, as the brand continues its steady expansion across the market. With current trends like collectible toys and anime culture continuing to rise in popularity among younger consumers, MINISO is well-positioned to respond quickly to market demands by bringing more stylish, fun, and functional products to the Dutch market. The launch of this flagship store marks a fresh upgrade for MINISO as gets set to introduce more high quality products and revamped store concepts to the Netherlands and other markets across Europe.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

