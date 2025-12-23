MINISO's First Polish Flagship in Warsaw at Złote Tarasy -- A Must-Visit for Fans of Cute, Creative, and Fun

Spanning more than 1,000 square meters, the Warsaw flagship is designed as a vibrant, joy-filled space for young consumers. A carnival-inspired ceiling sets the tone for a lively, immersive environment, complemented by themed displays throughout the store. Serving as a one-stop destination, the flagship offers a wide range of high-quality, creative products across categories including beauty and fragrance, home essentials, and IP collectible toy, among others.

Over 60% of the store's offerings featured IP products, with MINISO curating exclusive zones that highlighted Disney icons such as Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and Mickey & Friends, alongside popular characters from Sanrio, Chiikawa, and BT21, reinforcing the brand's leadership in IP-driven retail. The Opening also marked the in-store debut of MINISO's new Zootopia-themed collection, bringing a playful and immersive experience for fans and consumers alike.

From vinyl plush and surprise boxes to cosmetics and home essentials, the store offers a wide selection of trendy products for fans of all ages. Among the highlights is the Hello Kitty Pop Star vinyl plush series, which underscores MINISO's appeal as a go-to destination for gifts and personal treats, particularly among Gen Z shoppers.

To celebrate the opening, MINISO hosted a series of interactive experiences for local fans. Highlights included the Poland debut of MINISO's Gift Bear & Friends mascot, along with energetic dance and DJ performances. With over hundreds of fans in attendance, the opening day created a festive atmosphere and further cemented the store's position as a new retail landmark in Poland.

The new flagship store further expands MINISO's footprint in Poland, and underscores the brand's momentum in Europe, with two store openings in prime retail locations. This underscores its commitment to redefining value retail through innovative design and emotional engagement. More stores are planned across Polish cities, further enriching product offerings and shopping experiences while bringing MINISO's "Life is for Fun" philosophy to even more consumers.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851093/MINISO_s_First_Polish_Flagship_at_Z_ote_Tarasy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851094/MINISO_Store_IP_Area.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851095/MINISO_s_new_Zootopia_themed_collection.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851096/MINISO_Gift_Bear.jpg