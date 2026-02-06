MINISO Wins CEE Retail Awards Honor, Earning Industry Recognition for Continued European Expansion

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent 18th EuropaProperty CEE Retail Awards ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, MINISO was named the Newcomer Retailer Award recipient, standing out among numerous competitors as the sole honoree this year. The award acknowledges MINISO's structured European store rollout, differentiated flagship concepts, and disciplined pace of market entry in Poland.

A Prestigious Industry Recognition Reinforcing Global Expansion Efforts

CEE_Retail_Awards_06441 MINISO’s First Polish Flagship at Złote Tarasy Opening MINISO’s First Polish Flagship at Złote Tarasy

The CEE Retail Awards are widely recognized as one of the leading distinctions in the retail and commercial real estate sector across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Organized by EuropaProperty, the awards are considered an industry benchmark for retail performance and execution in the regional retail landscape.

The jury noted that MINISO was chosen as Newcomer Retailer of the Year for its measurable commercial impact in the CEE region, positioning the brand as a compelling retail partner for landlords and developers and drawing sustained interest from local shopping center operators.

This achievement reflects MINISO's focused rollout and disciplined operational execution. By deploying a strategic, multi-format store approach—combining collectable toy store with experience-oriented flagship store—MINISO quickly generated sustained footfall and positive consumer reception. The award signals that the company's overseas growth has progressed beyond rapid expansion toward a focus on store quality and performance, with its emphasis on prioritizing larger-format stores with strong operational results continuing to demonstrate effectiveness across international markets.

Flagship Store Presence Creating Destination Appeal

A prime example of MINISO's European store model is its first Polish flagship, located in Warsaw's Złote Tarasy shopping center. Spanning more than 1,000 square meters, the store opened with a carnival-inspired design and dedicated interactive product zones featuring Disney, Sanrio, Chiikawa, and other globally recognized characters. It has since attracted a broad base of younger consumers, quickly becoming one of the city's must-visit destinations.

The flagship reflects the rapid rise of the global "kidult" movement, where young consumers turn to IP culture for emotional comfort and identity expression. Anchored in IP-led experiences— with more than 60% of IP products from blind boxes to plush collectibles—the space fosters an immersive atmosphere where fans connect through shared passions and cultural affinity.

This approach responds to a clear gap in the local market for immersive, socially engaging IP-inspired lifestyle experiences. By introducing MINISO's proven "Super IP + Super Store" experiential model from Asia to Central and Eastern Europe, the space quickly evolved beyond a traditional shopping venue into a vibrant destination for young consumers. It has become a place people return to for discovery, emotional connection, and shared cultural moments, while also energizing the wider environment through sustained visitor interest.

Industry Accolade Confirming Sustained Market Potential

Recognition from the CEE Retail Awards further underscores the relevance and scalability of MINISO's IP-driven retail model in the European market.

Looking ahead, MINISO will continue advancing its global IP strategy alongside ongoing upgrades to its store formats, aligning with local consumer trends to deepen its presence across Europe and other international markets. Through this approach, the brand aims to unlock sustained long-term value and strengthen its role as a leading player in experiential, IP-focused retail worldwide.

