Rebl Industries signs breakthrough deals with H&M GBC AB and IKEA Svenska AB for AI-powered robots - appoints CEO to drive global expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebl Industries, a Swedish robotics company, has signed significant framework agreements with global fashion and design companies H&M and IKEA Svenska AB to deploy its next-generation robots-as-a-service (RaaS) solutions.

Rebl Industries’ AI-powered robots have been successfully used in real production environments for years. The company is now taking the next step in its global expansion. To accelerate global expansion, Rebl Industries has appointed Nicholas Tengelin as its first external CEO.

The AI-powered robots have been successfully used in real production environments for years. They are designed to automate tasks like sorting, palletising, and depalletising – relieving warehouse staff from repetitive and physically demanding work. The robots are deployed rapidly as a performance-based service, without requiring a large upfront investment, an approach challenging traditional automation models.

Now, Rebl is entering a new phase with comprehensive agreements with H&M and IKEA. Since the summer of 2024, H&M has been using Rebl's robots at its Nordics online sales warehouse in Sweden. This combination of process supporting technology and teamwork has produced positive results, by enhancing production predictability and efficiency. More locations are planned to follow.

To accelerate its global expansion, the company has appointed Nicholas Tengelin, a seasoned executive from the automotive industry, having held senior leadership roles at Volvo Cars, Hedin Mobility Group and Hogia, as its first external CEO. His mandate is to rapidly scale and industrialise Rebl's position as the global leader in next-generation robotics.

"We're excited to partner with international companies like H&M and IKEA. Our AI-powered robots quickly step into warehouse operations, supporting a decrease in repetitive tasks for employees and an increase in overall efficiency. This game-changing technology opens new automation possibilities for sectors previously unable to leverage robotics," says Nicholas Tengelin, CEO of Rebl Industries.

While robotic automation has long been common in automotive and industrial manufacturing, the warehousing industry is now going through similar transformation. Rebl is disrupting the industry by offering robots-as-a-service, with the unique advantage that customers pay for the work performed rather than the hardware itself.

The robots, equipped with proprietary software, AI, and advanced sensors, can identify, pick, move, and load unsorted goods of varying sizes and packaging in real time. They feature an intuitive interface for human interaction and are part of a neural network that enables shared learning, continuously improving their performance. These capabilities remain rare in traditional automation but have been proven in Rebl's real-world deployments over several years.

Founded in 2018, Rebl Industries operates out of Gothenburg, Borås, and Skövde in Sweden. Since 2021, the company has been backed by the privately owned Pulsen Group, led by Jonus Bartholdson.

"This is just the beginning. Bringing Nicholas onboard is a major step toward building a leading robotics hub and scaling our solutions globally. With his leadership, alongside our talented team and strong partnerships, Rebl Industries is well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in warehouse robotics," says Alexander Westerling, Co-founder of Rebl Industries and CEO of Pulsen Fusion.

For more information:

https://www.rebl.industries/

Nicholas Tengelin, CEO Rebl Industries

Email: nicholas.tengelin@rebl.industries

Phone: +46 723 716722

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750840/Rebl_Industries_Photo_Bj_rn_Sigen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750841/Nicholas_Tengelin_Photo_Petter_Honk.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750842/rebl_logo.jpg