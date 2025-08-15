VSB Group Connects One of Europe's Largest Repowering Projects to the Grid

DRESDEN, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VSB Group has successfully connected the Repowering Wind Farm Elster to the grid. With an installed capacity of 105.6 megawatts, it ranks among the largest repowering projects in Europe. The energy output has increased sixfold compared to the original site – made possible by state-of-the-art turbine technology.

More energy, less land use

A new chapter for the Elster wind farm: The first development phase has been completed. Sixteen state-of-the-art wind turbines will now feed approximately 235 GWh of electricity into the grid each year - six times the output of the original 50 turbines. // Copyright: VSB Group

The new wind farm produces 235 gigawatt hours of electricity per year – enough to supply around 67,000 three-person households, comparable to a city the size of Heidelberg. "Every kilowatt hour from Repowering Wind Farm Elster strengthens Europe's energy sovereignty and brings us closer to achieving the EU's climate targets," says Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group.

Repowering sets new standards

With an efficiency increase of nearly 600 percent, the Elster site demonstrates the vast potential of repowering. This strategy is particularly promising in countries like Germany and France, where many older turbines are still in operation.

Future-proof development of existing sites

VSB has been involved with the Elster location for over two decades. Between autumn 2021 and autumn 2022, the legacy turbines were dismantled. Many of their components were given a second life – either reused for spare parts or in continued operation elsewhere.

"Grid connection, permitting, dismantling – the project posed significant challenges in every phase," points out Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany, which was responsible for planning and construction. "Its successful completion shows how existing sites can be future-proofed through long-standing experience and close cooperation with local partners and authorities."

European technology, measurable benefits

The 16 SG 6.6-155 turbines come from European manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. "Modern turbines like the SG 6.6-155 deliver higher yields using less land – and make a clearly measurable contribution to climate protection," adds Christian Essiger, Head of Onshore Business in Germany at Siemens Gamesa. "Each turbine generates around 48 times more energy over its lifetime than is needed for manufacturing, installation and operation."

Expansion starts this autumn

Two additional turbines will be added in autumn 2025. For Grolman, the path forward is clear: "Fewer turbines, more output, and smart use of available land – that's the key to a strong European wind industry."

Fact box: Old turbines vs. new turbines



Former wind farm (decommissioned turbines) Repowered wind farm Number of turbines 50 16 Turbine type Enercon E-40 Siemens Gamesa

SG 6.6-155 Commissioning Between 2000 and 2002 2025 Capacity per turbine 0.6 MW 6.6 MW Total installed capacity 30 MW 105.6 MW Annual energy yield 36 GWh 235 GWh Hub height 77.8 metres 165 metres Rotor blade length 20 metres 77.5 metres Total height (tip) 97.8 metres 242.5 metres



About VSB Group

VSB, headquartered in Dresden, is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated developers in the field of renewable energy. The company is part of TotalEnergies since 2025. Its core business is project development of onshore wind and photovoltaic parks, battery storage solutions, their operational management as well as the operation of its own assets as a growing independent power producer. VSB operates in six European countries and has a pipeline of more than 18 GW. Since 1996, it has installed more than 750 wind energy and photovoltaic plants. VSB also provides services for a portfolio of more than 3 GW and is active in the field of e-mobility for freight transport. With its affiliated companies, the Group employs over 500 people. Further information: www.vsb.energy

