Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: Little Shrew: Kate Bush's Cry for Hope Amidst War, Honored at the World Film Festival in Cannes

Iconic singer-songwriter Kate Bush has leveraged her creative power for a vital cause. Inspired by the war in Ukraine, Bush's new animated short, "Little Shrew," offers a poignant commentary on the human cost of conflict.

2: Strategic Value Partners Acquires Blanchardstown Centre, one of Ireland's Leading Retail Destinations

Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management, today announced that SVP-managed funds have agreed to acquire Blanchardstown Centre, a prime retail and leisure destination in Ireland.

3: Smartkem and AUO Partner to Develop a New Generation of Rollable, Transparent MicroLED Displays

Smartkem, positioned to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), has partnered with AUO, the largest display manufacturer in Taiwan, to jointly develop the world's first advanced rollable, transparent microLED display using Smartkem's technology.

4: UNION PARTNERS WITH ENVALIOR TO DELIVER SUSTAINABLE SNOWBOARD BINDING MADE OF DURETHAN® BLUE

The asymmetric snowboard binding features Envalior's Durethan® Blue, an eco-friendly nylon, allowing Union Binding Company to create its most sustainable snowboard binding yet.

5: Clarivate Reveals Highly Cited Researchers 2024 List

Clarivate Plc, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed its 2024 list of Highly Cited Researchers™ – influential researchers at universities, research institutes and commercial organizations around the world who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their field(s) of research.

6: Monument Therapeutics Launches First Clinical Study of MT1988, a Novel Treatment for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Monument Therapeutics, a precision neuroscience company, today announced the first participant has been successfully dosed in its Phase I clinical study of MT1988, a novel treatment targeting cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).

7: Only 7% of authors have given permission for AI to be trained on their works

The Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) has found in a recent survey of its members that only 7% of authors who know that their work has been used to train AI had given permission. Furthermore, over three-quarters (77%) of authors do not know if their work has been used to train AI models.

8: Orion Innovation and Royal Belgian Football Association Launch Project Fenix to Revolutionize Belgian Football's Digital Ecosystem

Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global leader in digital transformation and product development services, has partnered with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) to deliver Project Fenix, an initiative designed to revolutionize Belgian football's digital infrastructure.

9: Belgian companies illuminate Rio's Christ the Redeemer as part of a partnership between the two countries

From 23 to 29 November 2024, HRH Princess Astrid, representing His Majesty the King, is leading an economic mission to Brazil, with Entertainment & Gaming as one of the key industries in focus.

10: Outfit7 Brings The Thrill With Talking Tom Blast Park, Available on Apple Arcade

Outfit7 is giving Talking Tom & Friends fans an early holiday treat with the exclusive launch of Talking Tom Blast Park on Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games.

11: KIA WINS FIRST UK AWARD FOR PV5 VAN AHEAD OF LAUNCH IN 2025

The Kia PV5 has won the prestigious 'One to Watch' Award at the What Van? Awards 2025, ahead of the production-design reveal and ultimate launch of Kia's first electric van next year.

12: UNESCO and Relais & Châteaux Announce a Partnership for Sustainable Development in Harmony with All Life on Earth

UNESCO and the Relais & Châteaux Association announce having signed a partnership agreement to develop and implement joint projects supporting the sustainable conservation and use of biological diversity through the world's hospitality and culinary traditions and savoir-faire.

