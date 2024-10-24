A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Les Mills, Novo Nordisk, and the Special Olympics.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

1: SHAPING THE FUTURE OF TRAINING - LES MILLS AND ADIDAS STAGE 'FITNESS RAVE' IN BERLIN FOR NEXT GEN ATHLETES

Last weekend (19-20 October), Les Mills and adidas joined forces to showcase their shared vision for the future of fitness at LES MILLS LIVE BERLIN – inspiring training communities through high-octane workouts and infusing the world-renowned festival with Berlin's iconic nightclub energy for a one-of-a-kind 'fitness rave'.

2: H&M Foundation: Global Change Award 2025 launched - with a mission to accelerate innovation for a net-zero textile industry by 2050

The H&M Foundation today announces a significant shift in its overall strategic direction, focus on supporting the textile industry in halving its greenhouse gas emissions every decade by 2050, while promoting a just and fair transition for both people and the planet.

3: Infosys Collaborates with University of Cambridge to Establish an AI Lab in London, Unveils New and Expanded Living Lab to Accelerate Innovation for Enterprises

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its new and expanded Living Labs, part of a network of over 12 established centres globally, to help clients accelerate innovation and leverage emerging technologies for future-proofing their business

4: Special Olympics Calls on G7 Nations to Strengthen Commitment to Disability Inclusion at Historic Summit

At the first-ever G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability, held in Umbria, Italy from October 14-16, 2024, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis commended attending governments for pledging to take actionable steps to remove barriers for persons with disabilities.

5: UAE and Estonia Strengthens Cooperation in the Digital Economy and Innovation Sectors

The Republic of Estonia, represented by government organisation Trade Estonia, advanced its bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates by organising a specialised trade mission focused on the field of information and communications technology (ICT) in the UAE.

6: World Psoriasis Day 2024: Psoriatic Disease and Family--Standing Together in Support and Understanding

This year, the focus is on the profound impact of psoriatic disease on families, highlighted by the theme "Psoriatic Disease and Family."

7: Novo Nordisk Foundation announces Denmark's first AI supercomputer is now operational

The new AI supercomputer, named "Gefion" and built on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, was launched at an event in Copenhagen, where HM King Frederik X of Denmark, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI, symbolically turned the system "on".

8: Tequila Enemigo Announces Long-Term Partnership with Fulham Football Club - The First Ever Tequila Partner of an English Premier League Team

A strategic, long-term partnership with Fulham Football Club and the newly launched Fulham Pier designates the brand as an Official Partner of the Club and the Official Tequila Partner, integrating Tequila Enemigo into the club's year-round programming.

9: TCLArt Debuts as Host Partner at Art Basel Paris, Showcasing Its Commitment to Art and Technology Integration

TCL, one of the world's leading technology companies, has elevated its journey to blend technology with artistic expression to a new level, as a Host Partner at Art Basel Paris.

10: WELCOME BOOST FOR BRITISH SMEs AS DIGITAL MARKETING LEADER CONSTANT CONTACT ANNOUNCES UK LAUNCH

Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, announces today its official launch into the UK.

11: NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION SCHOOLS ONCE AGAIN NAMED AMONGST BEST IN THE WORLD

Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that four of its schools have once again been included in Carfax Education's 'The Schools Index', an international listing of the world's top private schools for parents seeking the highest quality education for their children.

12: Farrow & Ball Partners with Proximity to Elevate Customer Experience through Innovative Digital Tools

Award-winning retail technology company Proximity is proud to announce a partnership with Farrow & Ball, the renowned British paint and wallpaper manufacturer.

