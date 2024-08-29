Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including BOSS Watches and Jewellery, Rabanne, and Rockstar Energy Drink® at Reading Festival.

Fortnightly round-up

1: NAOMI CAMPBELL ANNOUNCED AS BOSS WATCHES AND JEWELLERY BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR AW24

BOSS Watches and Jewellery welcomes British activist, fashion powerhouse and supermodel, Naomi Campbell, as brand ambassador for its Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign. An icon that needs no introduction, Naomi is known world-over as a groundbreaking force in the fashion world and a pioneer of empowerment and inclusivity.

2: Japan Airlines and Liverpool Football Club Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield Stadium

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Liverpool Football Club (LFC) are pleased to announce the grand opening of the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield Stadium, marking a key milestone in their new multi-year partnership announced in June 2024. The Japan Airlines Lounge, accessible through purchased hospitality packages, offers a vibrant space with a three-course menu and exceptional matchday service.

3: ALL TRACKS LEAD TO READING: ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK® AND TEDDY SWIMS SURPRISES COMMUTERS ON THE WAY TO READING FESTIVAL

To celebrate its headline partnership with Reading Festival, chart-topping, platinum American artist Teddy Swims joined forces with Rockstar Energy Drink® to leave commuters in awe with an impromptu acoustic performance as they arrived at Reading train station en route to the first day of the festival.

4: Everton adopts SmartFrame's technology for online image publishing and distribution

Everton Football Club has appointed SmartFrame Technologies as its official photography and image-streaming distributor. The leading UK-based tech provider is reshaping the online digital image standard, allowing Everton to better showcase high-quality imagery and bring supporters closer to matches, events, moments, and memories.

5: The highest number of drones ever used in a short film tells the story of Zayed International Airport in Spectacular Aerial Display

Tradition and innovation, birds of prey and drones come together for the cinematic launch of Zayed International Airport, a breathtaking fusion of modern materials, natural light, and space, adding a new iconic element to Abu Dhabi's skyline.

6: Saudi Tourism Launches 'This Land is Calling' Campaign - an enticing invitation to discover the Heart of Arabia

Saudi's national tourism brand 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' premieres its enthralling new international campaign, "This Land is Calling". Launching across the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and the United States, "This Land is Calling" is anchored in insights from visitors to Saudi, showcasing the depth and breadth of a land still full of mystery for so many.

7: INTRODUCING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR GIGI HADID AS A NEW AMBASSADOR FOR MILLION GOLD FOR HER

This year, Rabanne makes its boldest ambassador appointment yet, proudly announcing global megastar Gigi Hadid as the face of Million Gold For Her: The first in a visionary new fragrance universe that captures the most intoxicating and exhilarating facets of femininity in an ultra-desirable bottle featuring the XL link of Rabanne's signature jewelry.

8: Revealed by Audley Travel - the four best places in the world for a culturally immersive, family-friendly holiday

Travel experts at Audley Travel have analysed data from Tripadvisor to reveal which countries offer the most immersive cultural experiences, combined with family-friendly attitudes.

9: World's first commercial Seaweed Farm within a wind farm

This autumn, the world's first commercial seaweed farm will open within the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) wind farm, located approximately 18 kilometers off the coast between The Hague and Zandvoort in the North Sea.

10: ClariMed Inc. Expands European Presence with New Office in Leeds, UK

ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, today announced the opening of its new office in Leeds, UK.

11: SODA V, AI-Driven Tool, Set to Disrupt the Auto Market and Cut Car Development Time and Costs by 90%

SODA.Auto, a UK-based automotive tech company, launches its flagship product – SODA V, the world's first tool that covers all needs of automotive engineers from idea to certification to create software-defined vehicles. SODA V tool took 1.5 years and $6 million to develop.

12: VAXA Technologies Iceland: Groundbreaking Study Reveals Enhanced Natural Vitamin B12 Production in Spirulina Through Photonic Management

A new study conducted by an international team of researchers has unveiled a pioneering approach to boosting the production of active vitamin B12 in Spirulina (Arthrospira platensis) using photonic management in scalable photobioreactors.

