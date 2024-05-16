Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Stockholm Exergi, Adamastor, and new research from University of Birmingham

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Fortnightly Round-up

1: Stockholm Exergi announces permanent carbon removal agreement with Microsoft, world's largest to date

Stockholm Exergi has announced that it has signed a contract with Microsoft covering 3.33 million tonnes of permanent carbon removals from bio-energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Värtan, Stockholm. The agreement represents the world's largest permanent removals deal to date. The deliveries of the carbon removal certificates to Microsoft are planned to start in 2028 and continue for a period of ten years.

2: Prague's Iconic Astronomical Clock Paused in National Reflection on Speed as the Czech Republic Marked National Delay Day

On April 3rd, the Czech Republic remembered National Delay Day, an initiative established by the Czech Insurance Association to encourage a nationwide slowdown. Businesses, educational institutions, cultural landmarks, and local communities across the country participated in a collective reflection on the perils of haste, especially on the road. April 3rd symbolized a collective pause in the national daily rush, reminding everyone that haste is often needless, particularly at critical moments, such as when driving. This reminder was underscored by the Police of the Czech Republic, which noted that in 2023 alone, 138 road deaths were reported due to excessive speeding.

3: New Research from Self Tan Brand Vita Liberata for Skin Cancer Awareness Month Exposes Serious Health Risks for Women Prioritising a Sunbed Tan Over Wellbeing

Alyson Hogg, Founder of Vita Liberata who commissioned this research says: "More people develop skin cancer because of indoor tanning than develop lung cancer through smoking. This is why the World Health Organisation reclassified sunbeds to the highest cancer risk category alongside cigarettes. The risk of developing melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer - is boosted by 75% if you use sunbeds before you are 35."

4: Heart Aerospace opens US R&D hub, enters new development phase for hybrid-electric airplane

Swedish hybrid-electric airplane maker, Heart Aerospace, announces a significant milestone with the opening of a new Research and Development hub in the United States. This strategic move comes as the company prepares to enter a new phase of hardware testing in the development of its first regional hybrid-electric airplane, the ES-30.

5: The Transformation of SaleCycle -- Performance Marketing Solutions Expert -- Finally Revealed

From navigation to conversions, SaleCycle's end-to-end approach draws on more than 10 years of expertise and helps over 500 active clients around the world across three main business sectors — retail, fashion and travel.

6: Red light therapy for repairing spinal cord injury passes milestone

Patients with spinal cord injury (SCI) could benefit from future treatment to repair nerve connections using red and near-infrared light. The method, invented by University of Birmingham scientists and patented by University of Birmingham Enterprise, delivers light directly to the site of the injury.

7: Intelligent Energy unveils new hydrogen fuel cell to unlock a zero-emission future for passenger cars

Intelligent Energy (IE), a leading fuel cell manufacturer, has unveiled a hydrogen fuel cell system that is smaller and more powerful than any other solution on the passenger car market – creating a breakthrough opportunity to unlock a global, zero-emission future for the sector.

8: Adamastor introduces the FURIA, the first Portuguese supercar

The history of the Portuguese car industry is filled with good examples of the significance of Portuguese entrepreneurship, the desire to "give new worlds to the world", the enormous capacity to get down to work and turn ideas into reality. In all of them we find something that unites them: one or two "geniuses" who, sometimes not in the most obvious way, or having to overcome the most unusual obstacles, end up bringing something they dreamed of to fruition. Adamastor has a lot of all these things. A lot of idealism, a lot of passion and, at the same time, a lot of know-how... The result is being presented today: the FURIA!

9: Ecolab and HeiQ introduce synbiotic cleaning products at Interclean

Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, and HeiQ Chrisal, a leading biotech innovator, are proudly collaborating to introduce advanced synbiotic cleaning products to the European cleaning industry. At Interclean in Amsterdam, May 14-17, the Maxx Synbiotic range will be introduced to the professional cleaning industry throughout Europe.

10: Oxehealth Granted Regulatory Clearances for Mental Health Sleep Monitoring

Oxehealth, the global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for acute mental health, has announced FDA and EU clearances of new sleep monitoring software, extending the scope of its contactless patient monitoring platform. The technology is the latest breakthrough medical device launched by Oxehealth. It assesses patients' sleep/wake patterns with a level of accuracy comparable to polysomnography and provides automated daily outputs which healthcare staff can use to support clinical decision-making.

11: Making Waves: Experience Abu Dhabi x Vilebrequin Launch a Swimwear Capsule Collection Inspired by Abu Dhabi

The exclusive Abu Dhabi Limited Edition capsule, in partnership with Vilebrequin and Experience Abu Dhabi, debuted last night at L'Ondine & Vilebrequin La Plage during the 77th Cannes Film Festival's opening day. Among the star-studded guests were Nour Arida, Shanina Shaik, and Romee Striid. Adorned with hues of rich, refined blues and gold accents, the inspiration behind the limited-edition collection is the stunning landscape of Abu Dhabi's waters, with a touch of Saint-Tropez elegance.

12: B Lab UK research reveals UK public back change to company law to put people, the planet and profit on more equal footing

New research released today reveals that over three quarters of the UK public (76%) believe that, more than ever before, the law needs to change to give businesses a legal responsibility to prioritise people and the planet alongside making a profit.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415201/Roundup.jpg