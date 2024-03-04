Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear Show, Optimum Nutrition's New Campaign, and Dove's Tips on How to Protect #TheFaceof10

Fortnightly Roundup 19-4th of March

1. PRADA FALL/WINTER 2024 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

The Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show was held on February 22, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

2. Optimum Nutrition Launches New Global Marketing Campaign "Unlock More You"

Launching in over 100 markets around the world, the new campaign is the latest work inspired by the brand's core creative idea that 'there's more of you in you.' It continues the brand's journey of democratising the sports nutrition category by taking it beyond the gym and showing that no matter what your sport or motivation is, with the right mindset, you can unlock more from yourself with help from Optimum Nutrition.

3. France Experiences Surge in Travel Demand Ahead of 2024 Summer Olympics-with Americans Leading the Charge

Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, today shares its latest travel data* ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Slated to be held in Paris, France from 26 July - 11 August 2024, the summer Olympic games will bring together 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) that represent nations from all over the world. The games will be the biggest event ever organized in France.

4. Kenya based Bio-Logical to provide Microsoft with 10,000 tonnes of high-quality carbon removal credits

"We are extremely happy to announce the first biochar carbon removal deal Microsoft has made in Africa. This deal will act as a catalyst, scaling our environmental and social impact in the region," said Phil Hunter, Co-Founder, Bio-Logical.

5. TYMPAHEALTH CELEBRATES WORLD HEARING DAY WITH A CALL TO ACTION FOR EAR AND HEARING HEALTH: DON'T WAIT, HEAR CLEAR

As the world prepares to mark World Hearing Day on March 3rd ,2024 TympaHealth stands at the forefront of advocating for global hearing health, awareness, and accessibility.

6. The Bold Group Empowers Alwaleed Philanthropies' Atlai, an AI-powered Initiative to Confront Deforestation Globally

The Bold Group, a pioneering Saudi creative powerhouse, proudly announces its collaboration with Alwaleed Philanthropies on Atlai, an innovative AI-powered platform aimed at confronting deforestation globally. With a shared commitment to leveraging emerging technology for social good, The Bold Group has been a longstanding partner of Alwaleed Philanthropies, and the development of Atlai marks a significant milestone in their partnership.

7. Healthy Innovation Conference explores the future of the sustainable food industry

The event convenes 500+ senior executives from international biotech, plant-based, and cultured-food businesses, investors, and food brands

8. DOVE, TOGETHER WITH ITS COMMUNITY, UNITE VOICES TO PROTECT GIRLS' SELF-ESTEEM FROM ANTI-AGEING SKINCARE PRESSURES

More than ever, young girls are being exposed to adult skincare content, and it's creating societal pressure for them to adopt unnecessary anti-ageing skincare regimens before they've even grown up.

9. COGNITA PARTNERS WITH UCL'S WORLD-LEADING IOE, FACULTY OF EDUCATION AND SOCIETY, TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE LEADERSHIP AND TEACHER TRAINING PROGRAMMES

Cognita schools from around the world are participating in ground-breaking tailored training programmes, delivered in partnership with the University College London (UCL) Centre for Educational Leadership – part of UCL's world-leading IOE, Faculty of Education and Society

10. New technology aiming to improve patients' outcomes in breast cancer

Fujifilm is set to unveil groundbreaking new mammography technology, AMULET SOPHINITY™, at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2024.

11. MWC 2024: HUAWEI Mobile Services signs MOU with AVOW and Turismo Andalucía to strengthen bonds

On Monday, 26th February 2024, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) and AVOW, to advance mutual goals and capture business opportunities.

12. Smart Collaborates with 6D Technologies to Enhance Sales and Distribution Capabilities

6D Technologies, an innovative telecom solutions provider, announces a collaborative partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless unit of PLDT, the Philippines' largest, fully integrated telco network, to revolutionize its sales and distribution operations, offering comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

