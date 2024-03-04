Optimum Nutrition Launches New Global Marketing Campaign "Unlock More You"

The campaign taps into the universal human desire to unlock more within ourselves, regardless of athletic ability or achievement

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition, the world's #1 sports nutrition brand1 from Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), today releases its new global communications campaign "Unlock More You."

The new creative campaign “Unlock More You” from Optimum Nutrition showcases the transformative power of fitness and nutrition to help people achieve their performance goals. The new creative campaign “Unlock More You” from Optimum Nutrition showcases the transformative power of fitness and nutrition to help people achieve their performance goals.

Launching in over 100 markets around the world, the new campaign is the latest work inspired by the brand's core creative idea that 'there's more of you in you.' It continues the brand's journey of democratising the sports nutrition category by taking it beyond the gym and showing that no matter what your sport or motivation is, with the right mindset, you can unlock more from yourself with help from Optimum Nutrition.

"The future of nutrition is rapidly changing with more people dedicated to performance and fitness," said Colin Westcott-Pitt, Chief Brand Officer at GPN. "Optimum Nutrition supports those consumers who want to tap into their bodies' full potential, be it a beginner in the early stages of their fitness journey, an amateur athlete looking to get more out of their workout, or a professional athlete driving to surpass their personal bests."

Trusted for over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has pioneered the sports nutrition category and is proud to include Gold Standard Whey, the world's #1 selling whey protein powder2 that has fueled billions of workout recoveries worldwide in its portfolio.

The new campaign was developed in partnership with TBWA, who were appointed as Optimum Nutrition's global brand agency in 2023. The creative depicts athletes from a range of different disciplines in a varied array of sports, from the pro to the humble beginner all reaching their own personal goals and enjoying that 'unlock' moment of achievement and celebration. No matter what the sport or motivation is, if you have a performance mindset, you can unlock more with help from Optimum Nutrition.

"TBWA is delighted to be appointed as the global creative partner for the Optimum Nutrition brand," said Deirdre Waldron, CEO of TBWA\Dublin. "The team at TBWA, carefully curated from our offices in Dublin, New York and Amsterdam, have harnessed the power of Disruption® to land on 'Unlock more you', basing the work on a human truth that we all have more inside us waiting to be unlocked."

The multi-channel global campaign is launching across TV, social, digital, out-of-home and in-store. To view additional creative spots from the "Unlock More You" campaign, visit the Optimum Nutrition YouTube channel.

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is the world's #1 sports nutrition brand, producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognised as the world's No. 1 selling1 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 100+ countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

Credits:

Client: Optimum Nutrition®:

Chief Brand Officer: Colin Westcott-Pitt

VP Consumer & Brand Strategy: Aileen Donoghue

Senior Director, Optimum Nutrition: Mark Ryan

Senior Brand Manager: Jane Goldrick

Creative Partner: TBWA

Chief Executive Officer: Deirdre Waldron

Chief Creative Officer: Eric Wegerbauer

Chief Strategy Officer: Natalie Gruis

Global Client Leader: Kerrie Sweeney

Creative team: Des Creedon & Niall Staines

Creative team: Nwabisa Tolom & Tracy Kintu

Creative team: Doug Fridlund & Benjamin De Villiers

Senior Strategist: Charlie Wright

Senior Account Manager: Alex Lloyd

Senior Account Executive: Liam Schmidt

Global Senior Producer: Adam Sherry

Broadcast Producer: Ana Baena Sanchez

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2024 Edition, Sports Nutrition category, %retail value shares, 2023 data.

2 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023 edition and custom research conducted February – March 2023, Retail sales of Whey Protein Powder in 2022.

Contact:

Ashley Papanikolas

apapanikolas@glanbia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352881/Unlock_More_You2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2352882/Unlock_More_You1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925765/Optimum_Nutrition_Logo.jpg