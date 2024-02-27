Kenya based Bio-Logical to provide Microsoft with 10,000 tonnes of high-quality carbon removal credits

Bio-Logical collaborates with Microsoft to remove 10,000 tonnes of carbon through a large biochar facility in Africa

Deal set to be among the largest single purchases of biochar credits from an African project

Bio-Logical carbon removals support some of the world's most climate-vulnerable to increase their climate resilience and food security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a deal has been signed for Bio-Logical to provide Microsoft with carbon removal for delivery through 2024/2025.

The deal between Microsoft and Bio-Logical for 10,000 CO2 Removal Credits helps to fight climate change globally whilst increasing the climate resilience of thousands of farmers in Kenya, improving livelihoods and food security in the region.

Bio-Logical and Microsoft are spurring green growth in Kenya

"We are extremely happy to announce the first biochar carbon removal deal Microsoft has made in Africa. This deal will act as a catalyst, scaling our environmental and social impact in the region," said Phil Hunter, Co-Founder, Bio-Logical.

The deal, for which the credits will be issued under puro.earth, is among the largest single purchases of biochar corcs from an African project and signifies a significant step for carbon removal on the continent.

Bio-Logical's biochar facility is among the largest in Africa and, with Microsoft's support, Bio-logical aims to sequester 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030 and support 1 million smallholders to build their climate resilience.

"This is a huge day for Bio-Logical. To have a company such as Microsoft as a customer, who are leading the way when it comes to meaningful climate action and carbon removal, is a real testament to everything we are building. Smallholder farmers are some of the most climate vulnerable people globally, despite contributing the least to climate change. This collaboration with Microsoft will provide thousands with the tools they need to build their climate resilience," said Rory Buckworth, Co-Founder, Bio-Logical.

"Biochar is a durable carbon removal solution that can be widely deployed across mature and emerging markets - a win for climate, agriculture, and rural livelihoods. We are pleased to collaborate with Bio-Logical as they scale this impactful solution in Africa," said Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy and Carbon Removal at Microsoft.

About Bio-Logical:

Bio-Logical's mission is to improve the climate resilience of climate vulnerable smallholder farmers.

With faltering harvests, degraded soils, escalating fertiliser prices and extreme weather as a result of climate change, smallholder farmers face a bleak future. Solutions to this problem are few and far between, with many farmers increasing their reliance on chemical fertilisers to try and address their ever dwindling yields.

Utilising its innovative technology, Bio-Logical's first site is the largest biochar production facility in Africa and will transform over 30,000 Tonnes of agricultural waste a year into biochar.

Through a circular economy Bio-Logical turns waste into biochar, a super material that regenerates degraded soil and sequesters carbon for millennia. Their biochar is then mixed with an organic fertiliser that is distributed to smallholder farmers in the area, helping to regenerate the land, strengthen crop resistance to drought, and increase yields by more than 50%.

By using carbon revenue generated from this deal with Microsoft as a subsidy, this fertiliser will be available at a fraction of the cost of comparable products, saving farmers money and increasing yields.

