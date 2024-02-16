Fortnightly Round-up: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire the last two weeks, including Doha jewellery and watched exhibition, slow fashion with Jessica Chastain, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last two weeks that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition launches and announces special projects and exclusives

The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), launched the 20ᵗʰ edition on February 5 open until February 11. As the region's largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind, DJWE returns to the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

2. VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE UNVEILS CHARITY CLOSET SALE PROMOTING SLOW FASHION WITH JESSICA CHASTAIN AND ELIZABETH STEWART

Vestiaire Collective, the world's leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, announces its latest celebrity closet sale with Academy Award winner and producer, Jessica Chastain and her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart - marking a new chapter for the company in the United States.

3. Naulover 1957 chooses Orisha | Openbravo to improve the efficiency of its retail operations

Orisha | Openbravo, the global provider of a cloud-based SaaS unified commerce platform for retail chains, announced today the adoption of its solution by Spanish affordable luxury fashion retailer Naulover 1957.

4. Ethara: TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024 IN DECEMBER

With just weeks to go until the start of the Formula 1® 2024 season, Ethara has announced tickets for this year's FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX are now on sale, with a range of thrilling experiences and fan favourite vantage points now available for fans to secure for the F1® season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

5. José Mourinho prepares his team for UEFA EURO 2024™

With four months to go until the opening match of UEFA EURO 2024™, preparations for the tournament are in full swing. Not only in the host country Germany, but also in the offices of Fanatics Collectibles – home to the premium trading card brand TOPPS. And right in the middle of all the action: TOPPS ambassador and renowned manager José Mourinho.

6. Hundreds of sickle cell patients to benefit from £1.5M technology investment

Children, young people, and adults across England suffering from sickle cell disease will soon benefit from better care closer to where they live, following the announcement of a £1.5M investment in 25 red blood cell exchange devices.

7. High Perfumery House Amouage opens first standalone flagship in the Americas

The landmark boutique, located at New Jersey's American Dream Entertainment & Retail Centre, is part of a major worldwide retail effort and a milestone in the bigger expansion for Amouage in the United States.

8. Jackery presents world's first power station made from recycled PCR: The new Galaxy Solar Generator 1000 Plus

Jackery, a pioneer and leader in mobile and environmentally friendly power solutions, proudly presents the world's first power station made from recycled PCR material. Exhibited for the first time at CES 2024, the new Galaxy Solar Generator 1000 Plus impresses with the use of post-consumer plastic (PCR), eliminating the need for fossil raw materials.

9. SaliCrop's Novel Seed Enhancement Tech Makes Deserts Bloom

SaliCrop's seed innovation is bearing fruits of success in tomato cultivation: More yield and flavorful tomatoes

10. ISE 2024 Fair: Barcelona Shines with Cutting-Edge Technology

It's time to reflect on the past ISE 2024 Fair held in Barcelona, an event that has surpassed all expectations! If you thought Barcelona already had it all, be prepared to be amazed by what this fair has brought with it! ISE, recognized as the pinnacle of technology and innovation, has once again shone in the Catalonia capital city, making Barcelona the global epicentre of the latest technological trends.

11. The 'Space Debris' Conference Concludes its Activities with 3 Inspirational Panel Discussions and Collaboration in the Fields of Space Monitoring and Sustainability.

The conclusion of the Space Debris Conference marked a significant milestone in addressing the pressing challenges posed by space debris while leveraging opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to propel the global space economy forward. With over 470 experts, speakers, and industry leaders in attendance, the final day's sessions delved into innovative solutions critical for ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.

12. Moldova Fortifies Digital Defenses with New Cybersecurity Agency and Cybecor Institute

Fueling its digital revolution, Moldova unveils two key institutions dedicated to cybersecurity: the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANC) and the National Institute of Innovations in Cybersecurity "Cybercor." Launched during the inaugural Moldova Cybersecurity Forum (MCF) on February 9th, these initiatives solidify the country's commitment to building a secure and resilient digital future.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter .

Can't-Miss Earnings

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.