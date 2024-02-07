VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE UNVEILS CHARITY CLOSET SALE PROMOTING SLOW FASHION WITH JESSICA CHASTAIN AND ELIZABETH STEWART

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective, the world's leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, announces its latest celebrity closet sale with Academy Award winner and producer, Jessica Chastain and her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart - marking a new chapter for the company in the United States.

Jessica Chastain in a Cong Tri Spring 2024 gown at the Vestiaire Collective Cocktail event / Courtesy of BFA Vestiaire Collective North America CEO Samina Virk, Stylist Elizabeth Stewart, Jessica Chastain, and Vestiaire Collective Co-Founder and President Fanny Moizant / Courtesy of BFA

Championing slow fashion, the foremost mission at B-Corp certified Vestiaire Collective, the sale features unique content across Vestiaire-owned channels including: interviews with Jessica Chastain and Elizabeth Stewart on Vestiaire Collective social media, editorial on the main homepage, as well as dedicated emails and curated shopping features. Items from the sale include a mix of red carpet and street-style looks from Gucci, Roksanda, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, Mach & Mach, and Off-White amongst other items handpicked by Chastain and Stewart. Highlights include: a white Carolina Herrera dress worn to the premiere of The Good Nurse, a Dries van Noten velvet burgundy dress Chastain wore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and a menswear-inspired Ralph Lauren dress worn to the Tribeca Film Festival.

To celebrate the collaboration, Chastain and Stewart co-hosted a pre-NYFW cocktail event at The Nines in New York City with Vestiaire Collective Co-founder and President, Fanny Moizant, and North America CEO, Samina Virk. Chastain and Stewart re-wore pieces from their own closets in an effort to normalize re-wearing outfits and to curb over-consumption. Both outfits are available as part of the Vestiaire Collective sale. All net proceeds from the sale of Jessica's items will be donated to Women for Women International, an organization which supports women survivors of war and conflict by providing them with social as well as economic skills to transform their lives, families, and communities.

"I've worn these pieces during significant moments in my life and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope others will enjoy these pieces as much as I have," says Chastain. "I love that Vestiaire Collective is a mission driven company transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future and I'm delighted that these items will find a second new life," noted Chastain.

Stewart is lending support to the sale by providing items from her personal closet, including cocktail dresses and everyday style staples from brands including: Altuzarra, Roger Vivier and Prada. In addition to Chastain, Stewart's clients include: Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, and Amanda Seyfried, amongst other Hollywood stars.

"Jessica loves dressing to tell a story; it has never been about trends, but about classic elegance and Old Hollywood Glamour," says Stewart, who has worked with Chastain for over 14 years. "I love shopping and selling with Vestiaire Collective and I'm thrilled to open my closet to other fashion lovers around the world to rewear and appreciate these pieces."

"We started Vestiaire Collective to enable everyone to refresh their wardrobes sustainably and to discover special pieces from global tastemakers like Jessica and Elizabeth. They represent the best of what our collective stands for, incredible style as well as the belief that circularity is the future of fashion," notes Co-Founder and President, Fanny Moizant.

Founded in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective stands out by offering its global community of fashion lovers access to one-of-a-kind wardrobes from around the world, as well as maintaining official partnerships with some of the biggest names in luxury fashion including Burberry, Gucci, Chloé and more. With over 5 million items in the catalog as well as 30,000 new listings daily, Vestiaire has become the top choice for sustainable fashion.



The partnership with Chastain and Stewart is part of the company's ambitious growth strategy in the United States, coming on the heels of a brand new US-based team led by North America CEO Samina Virk, the introduction of 0% commission* for US sellers on the platform (*processing fees will apply), a new New York City-based VIP Consignment Program, and a viral Fast Fashion Ban campaign.

About Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion. The company's mission is to transform the fashion industry for a more sustainable future, promoting the circular fashion movement as an alternative to overproduction, overconsumption and the wasteful practices of the industry. Driven by the philosophy "Long Live Fashion," Vestiaire Collective offers a trusted space for its community to prolong the life of its most-loved fashion pieces. The platform's innovative features simplify the selling and buying process and give its members access to one-of-a-kind wardrobes around the world. The company boasts a curated catalog of five million rare and highly desirable items. Founded in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective is a Certified B Corporation® and is active in 80 countries worldwide. To learn more, download the app, visit vestiairecollective.com and follow @vestiaireco on Instagram.

About Women for Women International

Women for Women International invests where inequality is greatest by helping women who are forgotten — women survivors of war and conflict. Our vision is to create a world in which all women determine the course of their lives and reach their full potential. Our core belief is that stronger women build stronger nations. Women in our programs learn skills to rebuild their families and communities. They form support networks, learn to earn an income and save, and gain knowledge and resources about health and their rights. Since 1993, our global community has invested in the power of over 550,000 women in 17 conflict-affected countries to use their voice and create a ripple effect that makes the world more equal, peaceful, and prosperous. To learn more about the power of women, for women, visit www.womenforwomen.org

