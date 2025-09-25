VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE RELEASES FIRST MENSWEAR RESALE REPORT AS PART OF ITS MEN'S CATEGORY LAUNCH

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective, the leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, launches the first report dedicated to men's circular fashion, a key part of its strategy to expand menswear with a dedicated category. This marks a decisive step in Vestiaire Collective's mission to accelerate fashion's circular future by putting men at the heart of resale. The report offers an exclusive deep dive into men's luxury resale, revealing how men shop and sell pre-loved fashion, highlighting classic brands and cult pieces, and mapping global menswear trends. It shows resale is no longer niche but redefining how men consume luxury.

Vestiaire Collective launches a new dedicated Menswear experience

Rapid category growth: The men's assortment has expanded 88% in three years, making it one of the platform's fastest-growing segments.

A new mindset in luxury: 70% of men purchase with resale potential in mind, showing fashion as personal expression and smart investment.*

"Menswear has become one of our fastest-growing segments, reflecting a fundamental shift: men now intentionally participate in luxury resale, valuing exclusivity, accessibility at better prices, and investment potential. This launch reinforces our multi-category strategy to capture this market opportunity," says Maximilian Bittner, CEO.

Menswear at the Forefront Through a New Category

Since 2009, Vestiaire Collective has pioneered luxury resale. Now, with its dedicated menswear experience, it strengthens its global position across womenswear, accessories, shoes, watches, jewellery, and menswear.

Menswear opens resale to a fast-growing, younger audience: 59% of male customers are Millennials or Gen Z, versus 50% of women. This confirms men as key drivers of circular fashion's next wave.

Insights into a Growing Market Shaping Men's Luxury Style

The report, The Future of Resale: Menswear Edition, reveals men embrace resale for three reasons:

Value: 74% cite good deals and affordability.

74% cite good deals and affordability. Exclusivity: Rare, unique, limited editions like Balenciaga's AW2021 "Armor" gloves and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance in yellow gold, all on the platform.

Sustainability: 39% cite environmental benefits; 70% care for items knowing they might resell them, making wardrobes circular assets.

Highlights shaping men's resale:

Most viewed: Louis Vuitton bags and Rolex watches

Rising brands: Ami (+300%), Zegna (+260%), Jean Paul Gaultier (+200%)**

(+200%)** Top sold: Jackets, sneakers, sweaters – staples of the modern male wardrobe.

Full Report HERE

*Source: BCG x Vestiaire Collective Survey, 2025

**Period: Jul.24 - Jun.25 vs Jul.23 - Jun.24

