ETQ Adds Lotus Clinical Research to Roster of Life Sciences Firms Finding Success with ETQ Reliance Quality Management System

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept.19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, the leading quality management system (QMS) provider, is honored to have Lotus Clinical Research, a leading clinical research organization (CRO), join its roster of life sciences firms that are gaining advantage and reducing risk with ETQ's Reliance QMS serving as the foundational system for its enterprise-wide quality management program.

"We're always pleased to see how our life sciences customers are able to adapt the ETQ Reliance platform to meet their specific needs, ensure compliance and help them automate core clinical processes, and Lotus Clinical Research stands out as a digital innovator," said David Isaacson, Vice President, Product Marketing ETQ. "As effective quality management moves beyond a single role to become an essential business driver and a catalyst for data-driven decision velocity, we're thrilled to be working closely with Lotus Clinical Research to help them unlock the vast potential of automated and connected quality."

Lotus Clinical Research first turned to ETQ for help digitizing previously manual functions, establishing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and allowing quality data, previously stuck in silos, to become centralized for greater enterprise-wide visibility.

Using ETQ Reliance, Lotus was able to accomplish these goals, as well as automate other core quality functions, such as document control and corrective and preventative actions (CAPA) plans. Lotus is also using the Training Management application within Reliance to manage training requirements and ensure staff fully understand all SOPs.

"Thanks to our collaboration with ETQ, we have substantially enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our quality management organization. The intuitive nature of the ETQ interface has led to broad adoption and a very high compliance rate across our organization, and as a result we are now audit-ready at any time," said, Lotus President, Bill Martin, Ph.D. "ETQ Reliance has become a key driver to the success of our quality programs and we continue to discover new ways the solution can drive success across core SOPs and functions."

About Lotus Clinical Research

Lotus is a scientifically driven, full-service, consultative CRO delivering across all phases of clinical development with a legacy and focus in CNS research. Since its inception in 2001, Lotus has strategically focused the growth of its services, expertise, and regulatory knowledge to successfully partner with biopharmaceutical companies to execute clinical trials across all indications from Phase 1 through 4.

Lotus is unique to other CROs in that they are owned by Emerge Holdco, LLC, which also owns Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a leading clinical site organization with 20+ wholly owned clinical research sites around the US, with over 450 beds, conducting early and late phase complex trials in both healthy volunteers and highly specialized, diverse populations. The successful conduct of clinical trials at Lotus is a result of the therapeutic expertise and the superior level of talent across the medical, operational, and support functions. For more information, visit lotuscr.com.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at exagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

