- Bridge esports instincts with engineering intelligence in Hexagon's new telemetry-based skills challenge

- Test your speed, strategy and logic in real-time scenarios inspired by racing and advanced manufacturing

- Co-developed with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing and MENSA to spotlight skills powering engineering and digital manufacturing

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing to launch Telemetry Tested: The Hexagon x Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing Future Skills Challenge – an interactive quiz that fuses esports performance with real-world engineering instincts.

Hexagon launches Future Skills Challenge with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing

Designed to highlight the high-performance mindset that fuels both elite sim racing and advanced manufacturing, the challenge puts participants through a series of rapid-fire, data-driven scenarios where telemetry meets engineering and manufacturing related problem-solving. This isn't just about setting a fast time – it's about decoding performance data and solving each challenge with smart thinking and rapid precision.

From esports to engineering: unlocking a new talent pool

Hexagon is using the challenge to highlight the shared skills between sim racers and next-generation manufacturing engineers. In both environments, success hinges on the ability to interpret vast datasets, make fast decisions under pressure, and collaborate across disciplines, whether that's on the virtual track or in the race to bring sustainable, high-performance products to market.

"Today's engineers don't just need technical knowledge – they need the ability to make fast, confident decisions based on data, collaborate across functions, and embrace new technologies," said Andreas Werner, Chief Technology Officer, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. "By partnering with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, we're tapping into a generation that already understands speed, precision, simulation and performance, and showing how those same instincts apply in the world of digital engineering and smart manufacturing."

The quiz scenarios have been developed with input from MENSA, the high-IQ society known for testing problem-solving and logical reasoning skills. Questions range from interpreting race telemetry to logic puzzles and time-critical challenges. The goal? To spotlight the evolving demands of modern engineering – where success is defined by cognitive flexibility, and the ability to understand complex systems and apply digital insight in real time.

Redefining future skills in engineering

From F1 to aerospace, digital twins, AI, and simulation technologies are reshaping how products are designed, built, and optimised. Engineers today must interpret simulations, balance trade-offs, and solve design challenges in real time – all while working across disciplines and geographies.

"Manufacturing is transforming, and we need a new wave of talent ready to meet that challenge," said Renée Rädler, Executive Vice President Global HR at Hexagon. "It's no longer about choosing between practical skills and digital know-how – the future belongs to those who can combine both. That's why this challenge doesn't just test knowledge, it celebrates the mindset: curious, agile, and comfortable with complexity."

Bringing talent from virtual to real-world racing

Hexagon and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing believe the future of performance engineering is built on shared instincts between drivers and engineers, between esports and the factory floor. As simulation and real-world manufacturing become more tightly intertwined, this challenge aims to identify and inspire a new generation of talent capable of excelling in both.

"At Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, we know that elite performance isn't just about speed – it's about precision, strategy and the ability to understand and adapt to data in real time," explained Joe Soltysik, Head of Esports at Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology. "That's exactly what this skills challenge is all about. It's exciting to see sim racers and young engineers tested not just on the track, but the way they think as digital athletes. It gives young talent a real taste of what it takes to succeed in both racing and engineering – two worlds that are increasingly connected through technology and precision."

Telemetry Tested: The Hexagon Future Skills Challenge is open now to aspiring engineers, students, sim racers, manufacturing and engineering professionals and curious competitors worldwide.

To take part or read the competition terms and conditions, go to:

https://www.redbullsimracing.com/int-en/the-hexagon-future-skills-challenge

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Sarah Walton, Global PR Manager, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division

+44(0) 7586 446424, sarah.walton@hexagon.com

Global press office: media.mi@hexagon.com

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733333/Hexagon_Future_Skills.jpg