DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates Properties, one of Dubai's leading property management companies with over 10,000+ units under management, has chosen Yardi® as its property and asset management platform.

Emirates Properties Selects Yardi as its Asset Management Platform

Emirate Properties offers turnkey services that cover property marketing and tenant screening right through to rent collection and maintenance. To support its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has chosen solutions from the Yardi Residential Suite to unify its property operations – from unit marketing and resident onboarding to accounting, billing and reporting. Yardi's resident portal and app will further help residents to self-serve, log maintenance requests, view invoices and enhance communication with management teams.

"At Emirates Properties, we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients and residents," said Athira Prasil, general manager for Emirates Properties. "By leveraging Yardi's technology, we will streamline our operations, improve decision-making with data-driven insights, and enhance the overall resident experience. This partnership marks an exciting step in our digital transformation journey."

"Emirates Properties shares our vision of innovation and excellence in property management," stated Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "Our platform will provide Emirates Properties with the tools needed to manage its portfolio more effectively and create exceptional experiences for their residents."

About Emirates Properties

Emirates Properties offers renting and leasing of residential and commercial properties across Dubai. Since 2007, the company has been on a mission to redefine real estate, transforming spaces into extraordinary places that you can proudly call home or the perfect business hub. For more information, visit emiratesproperties.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

