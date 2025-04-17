Elmo Motion Control Launches the Next Era Motion Controller - Titanium Maestro

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, announces the launch of the Titanium Maestro, the next-generation motion controller. The Titanium Maestro redefines motion control, meeting the demands of machine builders who require high performance, speed, accuracy, and robustness. It is designed for the most demanding applications and offers cutting-edge real-time EtherCAT communication with advanced multi-axis management capabilities.

Titanium Maestro Motion Controller by Elmo Motion Control

Rami Chanan, Elmo VP Sales & Marketing, stated, "We're pleased to introduce the Titanium Maestro, featuring advanced motion control technology. This new controller enhances overall system performance and flexibility, helping our customers develop more efficient and competitive motion solutions. The Titanium Maestro continues our focus on innovation and delivering practical value to designers and integrators of high-performance motion machines across various industries."

A quad-core CPU powers the Titanium Maestro in a fanless, passively cooled unit with extensive memory. This motion controller achieves an industry-leading 100µs EtherCAT cycle time for 16 axes, setting a new standard in performance. With graphical capabilities, advanced C++ and Python programming, and real-time programming support, the Titanium Maestro stands in a league of its own, empowering next-generation motion control solutions. 'Software in the Loop' (SIL) support further streamlines development and accelerates validation of complex automation systems.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email marketing@elmomc.com.

Media Contact

Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control

T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)

E: robertond@elmom.com

