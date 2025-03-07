Elmo Motion Control Kicks off the 2025 Global Roadshow at Smart Factory and Automation World Korea

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, announces its participation at the AIMEX (Smart Factory & Automation World) exhibition at COEX in Seoul, Korea. The 35th International Factory Automation Expo will be held from March 12 to March 14.

Luis Lee, Elmo APAC Sales Director, said, "We are excited to showcase the latest innovative Elmo solutions at AIMEX. Our goal is to demonstrate how our compact, yet powerful servo drives can enhance machine performance and safety. Our versatile motion control solutions highlight the vast potential and ongoing dedication to the powerful possibilities that Elmo's technology can provide to any machine."

The future Titanium line of multi-axis servo drives, and the current Platinum line will be presented at the show. Both product lines contain full functional safety options and deliver heightened motion accuracy, performance, and robustness for almost any machine.

Elmo will demonstrate motion control capabilities, presenting a live demo of three machines powered by Elmo: an XYZT stage demo driven by the Elmo Platinum Quartet, a 4-axis servo drive, a Full Solution demo stand will showcase the latest versatile low to high power motion control comprehensive solution over EtherCAT networking and an interactive AGV motor driven by 11kW small servo drives. The live demonstrations will highlight Elmo's technology's seamless integration and superior performance for multitudes of industrial machine applications like AGV, Semiconductors, Robotics, Medical, and more. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Elmo's experts and gain insights into these cutting-edge advanced technologies.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

