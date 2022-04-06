Eficode wins Atlassian Partner of the Year award 2021 in Services, EMEA

Eficode earns the Atlassian Partner award now for the eight time

HELSINKI , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian today named Eficode, the company creating the future of software development in Europe, the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021: Services, EMEA.

In 2021, Eficode continued to grow Atlassian services' adoption, both in managed services, and through professional services. In 2021, customers running Atlassian Cloud were able to use Eficode ROOT to integrate with applications from other vendors. Eficode also productized four most popular consulting services: ITSM launch package, Workshop assessment, Cloud assessment and Cloud migration.

"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our Customers."

Eficode is an Atlassian Platinum Partner in all Scandinavian countries, in Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and a Silver partner in Germany. Today Eficode has over 750 Atlassian customers, and Atlassian solutions are a prominent part of Eficode ROOT, a DevOps platform as a managed service.

Atlassian was a main partner in The DEVOPS Conference organized by Eficode, reaching over 10,000 registered individuals. As an Atlassian Training Partner we offer customers training for Insight, a Jira-native asset management solution. We have also developed our training portfolio with two new courses for Advanced Roadmaps and Jira Align.

Therese Lindepil, Head of Atlassian consultants at Eficode says: "The Atlassian Partner of the Year award is exciting news - time after time. We have developed our consulting services, and we view this Services award as a proof for our innovative and unique consulting competences. We continue to grow our new Atlassian services, training and offers. I want to thank our fantastic teams, partners and customers for this outstanding achievement - again."

Recently, Eficode held a webinar regarding the transition of Atlassian services to the cloud.

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

