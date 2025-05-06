Eficode acquires Solidify to reinforce GitHub services business in Europe

Together, Eficode and Solidify will form an undisputed GitHub services leader in EMEA

HELSINKI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has acquired Solidify, the leading GitHub and Microsoft consultancy in Scandinavia, and a Microsoft partner in DevOps, Cloud Platform, and Application Development.

Eficode previously won the GitHub EMEA Channel Partner of the Year award. Acquiring Solidify further strengthens Eficode's position as the top GitHub partner in Europe and expands its capabilities and services around GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Azure.

"Software development is becoming AI-enabled, and our customers trust us to make it faster and more secure," says Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode. "This acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to become the global DevOps and AI services leader. Solidify brings us world-class expertise around GitHub and Microsoft technologies, as well as agentic AI—a capability we believe will define the next generation of software innovation."

Founded in 2013, Solidify is a solution provider in AI, platform engineering, modern governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and cloud adoption services. Operating in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, it is dedicated to making large-scale organizations more effective, secure, and compliant. Solidify has 60 employees, and its revenue in 2024 was 8.4 million euros. Solidify's employees hold an impressive number of GitHub certifications globally, making them an impactful talent hub.

"Together, Eficode and Solidify will form an undisputed leader in GitHub services business in EMEA. Eficode's acquisition of Solidify opens possibilities for deepening and broadening our relationship with our customers," says Mathias Olausson, Co-founder of Solidify.

"Eficode and Solidify have been among the most recognized GitHub partners in Europe. We're excited to see Eficode further grow its GitHub expertise and offer GitHub services to larger enterprises through their vast, skilled group of professionals", said Matt Finkelstein, VP, Global Microsoft, Partner & Services Solution Sales, GitHub. "I'm looking forward to making software development AI-driven and growing GitHub in EMEA with Eficode."

Eficode makes better software development possible. By combining market-leading DevOps and AI technologies, Eficode boosts its customers' productivity and innovation. Eficode covers the entire lifecycle from AI-enabled software development to end-to-end toolchains. Now Solidify's customers can also benefit from Eficode's services — including Eficode ROOT, a developer platform as a service. In recent years, Eficode has grown strongly both organically and through acquisitions. Eficode's compound annual growth (CAGR) during the previous four fiscal years has been 70%.

