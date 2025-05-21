67% of managers are hiring Atlassian talent, and struggling to find the right people

Growing hiring challenges prompt companies to adapt their talent strategies

HELSINKI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies that rely on Atlassian tools are facing a serious hiring challenge: demand for Atlassian professionals is surging, but the right expertise is increasingly difficult to find, and it isn't likely to improve. According to Eficode's 2025 State of Atlassian Talent report, 67% of hiring managers are actively seeking Atlassian talent. Yet, more than half of the total respondents believe the talent pool is already too small.

Even more concerning, the shortage of certified and highly skilled professionals is widening the gap between business needs and available expertise. Many companies are struggling not just to hire, but to hire effectively, risking stalled projects, inefficient tool usage, and higher costs due to misaligned skill sets.

This report uncovers the key challenges businesses face in securing Atlassian talent and provides data-driven insights to help organizations refine their hiring strategies before the gap grows even wider.

Key findings from the report

1. The competition for Atlassian professionals is intensifying

With over two-thirds of hiring managers looking for talent , demand is rising, but the real challenge is securing the right talent.

, demand is rising, but the real challenge is securing the right talent. Companies must refine their sourcing and hiring strategies to attract professionals with the skills and experience needed for success.

2. Certifications matter more than ever

83% of hiring managers prefer candidates with Atlassian certifications , recognizing them as a key indicator of expertise.

, recognizing them as a key indicator of expertise. However, a gap exists: Only 45% of employees working on Atlassian tools hold a certification, compared to 64% of contractors, suggesting companies may need to invest in upskilling or explore alternative talent pools.

3. Businesses are underutilizing external expertise

Many companies still rely solely on in-house teams for Atlassian support , even as project complexity increases.

, even as project complexity increases. Organizations leveraging a mix of employees and vetted contractors report better project outcomes and access to niche expertise, providing greater flexibility to scale resources as needed.

Businesses need to rethink their hiring approach

With competition for Atlassian professionals at an all-time high, companies must explore more flexible and efficient ways to secure the expertise they need.

The current hiring model is slowing teams down. Many organizations rely on in-house HR to find Atlassian talent. Still, without deep technical knowledge, they struggle to properly vet candidates, leading to longer hiring cycles and costly mis-hires.

The talent shortage isn't going away. With fewer professionals committing to long-term careers in the ecosystem, businesses must plan for a more fluid workforce strategy to ensure continuity.

Contractors provide a competitive advantage. Hiring experienced, vetted contractors allows teams to access top-tier expertise on demand, ensuring projects stay on track without long hiring delays.

"We believe that Atlassian tools are only as powerful as the people behind them. This report highlights the critical role of expertise in unlocking their full potential and the challenges businesses face in finding the right talent," says Simon Wood, CEO of Eficode UK and US. "Organizations that understand this intersection of tools and talent will be the ones that drive innovation and long-term success."

For companies struggling to find the right talent, partnering with an Atlassian-specialized recruitment service like Eficode Contractor Hub provides access to rigorously tested professionals who can integrate quickly and help businesses meet their goals, without the uncertainty of traditional hiring.

The full 2025 State of Atlassian Talent report is available on the Eficode website.

