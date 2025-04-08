Atlassian names Eficode as a Winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024-2025 World Class Software Development Award

Europe's leading DevOps company is recognized for delivering AI-driven solutions to transform software development processes.

HELSINKI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Eficode has been named a winner of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 in the World Class Software Development category. This award honors Eficode's exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, showcasing its innovation, expertise, and dedication to delivering transformative solutions.

Selected from a global network of partners, Eficode was recognized for its ability to drive meaningful customer outcomes, develop groundbreaking solutions, and expand the impact of Atlassian products. Eficode's commitment to excellence and collaboration has played a key role in helping businesses worldwide achieve greater success with Atlassian's tools.

"We're honored to receive the Atlassian Partner of the Year award for World Class Software Development. This accolade validates the commitment our teams have shown in helping customers, such as Air France-KLM, The Very Group, and Element Logic, realize the full potential of Atlassian's suite of tools—paired with the power of DevOps practices. We look forward to continuing our quest to enable organizations of all sizes to build and deliver AI-powered software that truly makes an impact." - Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success," said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

Partners from around the world were recognized in the Atlassian Partner of the Year program, reflecting the outstanding contributions of solution providers, technology innovators, and services experts within the Atlassian ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/r/atlassian-names-eficode-as-a-winner-of-the-atlassian-partner-of-the-year-2024-2025-world-class-softw,c4132145

The following files are available for download: